Imran Khan accepts political dialogue in the middle of the offer of Shehbaz Sharifs – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





The political dialogue in Pakistan has taken a new turn with Imran Khan agreeing to initiate talks with the government. The decision was made after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) to join a national discussion.

Familiar sources with the case indicated that Khan gave his approval at a meeting with the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan in Adiala prison on Monday.

However, the former Prime Minister clearly indicated that these negotiations should take place in private. He does not want media coverage to affect the process. According to the initiates of PTI, previous talks collapsed due to the excessive attention of the media. The party now wants a calm and serious approach.

PTI has decided to officially tender the government to start this political dialogue in Pakistan. Party leaders think that this time the talks must stay outside the spotlight to succeed.

Barrister Gohar confirmed that he had met Khan and transmitted the message of the Prime Ministers. However, he refused to reveal the details of their conversation. I cannot disclose what we have discussed, Gohar said by speaking with journalists.

This development follows a recent speech by Shehbaz Sharifs in the National Assembly. In his speech, he publicly invited PTI to the table for a conversation at the national level. At the time, Gohar praised the idea but said that everything did not depend on the approval of Khans.

The sources inside the PTI also shared that Imran Khan hopes that the dialogue implies the military establishment. An initiate said that Khan was even open to meeting an establishment representative to advance the process.

The effort of political dialogue in Pakistan arrives at a time when the country faces internal and external challenges. Calls to national unity have become stronger, especially after the recent provocation of India.

The question of whether this behind -the -scenes effort leads to real progress remains uncertain. But for the moment, the path of political dialogue in Pakistan seems to be open at least on the Ptis side.

Khans' will to commit is considered a key moment in the current political climate of Pakistans. The next steps will depend on how the government and the establishment will react to the PTIS approach.

