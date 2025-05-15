“What role we played?”: The Congress questions the PM Modi, Eam Jaishankar's silence on the claim of the ceasefire in Indeld Trump's India-Pakistan | India News

New Delhi: The Congress announced on Wednesday the “Jai Hind” rallies through the country in order to demand responses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar on America's interference in India-Pakistan Casefire. He also demanded a special parliament session to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people on April 22.“In the past few days, the Congress Party asks why US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This happens for the first time. PM Modi does not say anything about this. Is?” The national spokesperson for the Grand Old Party asked, Jairam Ramesh.“We have decided that we will organize rallies of” Jai Hind Sabha “in states 10-15. Our senior party leaders will participate, and we will raise several questions to the Prime Minister. Several questions have already been asked by our party. Rahul Gandhi will also ask questions on May 16. In these gatherings, we will ask ourselves the Prime Minister.

In addition, the congress has expressed support for the armed forces and the government in all its efforts against terrorism. The Indian army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. Center has “We stick with our armed forces like a rock. We hold against terrorism, and we provide total support for the actions taken against Pakistan. We also demanded that a meeting to all be called … Two all-party meetings took place, but PM Modi was not present in any of these meetings. Parliament to discuss the terrorist attack of Pahalgam,” said Ramesh.US President Donald Trump said several times that the states had negotiated the peace agreement between India and Pakistan after the two nations launched military actions against each other, which could have turned into war. Trump also said that he had threatened to stop doing business with the two nations if they did not stop climbing.Meanwhile, the complaint was rejected by government sources because they noted that no trade interview has been carried out with any of the US officials since the launch of the Sindoor operation. However, Prime Minister Modi remained reluctant concerning the issue, even if he addressed the nation twice since the truce.