



The last conflagration in India-Pakistan ended with a ceasefire and Donald Trump fled with the trophy, leaving the candidates confused. The curtains have fallen, the smoke has emerged and the dashboards are inside. India has delivered a clear victory knockout, reaffirming its domination and resetting deterrence.

But Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said “he won” before the brands were fully counted. The streets of Peshawar in Chichawatni broke out for celebrations, perfectly ignoring that their aerodromes now resemble Swiss cheese and that their military sites have received a fairly aggressive facelift by Indian strikes. Who needs facts when you have a public relations machine that could make Lollywood blush?

On this side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Base to demystify the very praised claim of Pakistan to reduce it into rubble. Modi's photo was the diplomatic equivalent of a drop of microphone.

There are no winners or losers in the 21st century wars, only the parties are left with more damage or less. This four -day war had a winner: Asim Munnir.

While the soldiers of Pakistan licked his injuries, Munir turned this debacle in a personal coronation. The man who was recently held on a scene, invoking the theory of the two nations and promising to “crush the enemy, Inshallah”, did not give victory, but something much more precious: relevance.

Army's revenge

Two years ago, on May 9, 2023, the unthinkable occurred. The supporters of the former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan turned against the army. They failed with such ferocity that they desecrate military symbols and storm the houses of the best officers. For the first time, the army, formerly venerated as the Savior of the Nation, was the villain in the eyes of the public.

General Asim Munnir is his predecessor Bajwa on the revenge of Pakistan and Imran Khan. The doctrine of Bajwa was a change compared to the “bleeding of India” of Pakistan with a thousand cuts “, because he realized that Pakistan was reduced of stature after each skirmish with India. He wanted a moratorium until Pakistan was economically strong enough to stand. But Khan, the most popular, and Bajwa, the most powerful, fell, Bajwa Installed Asim.

As the proverb says, the Pakistani army has never won a war and has never lost elections. True to the form, the army of Mining orchestrated an election compromised, prohibited the party of Khan and installed Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister. People grown, but the army worked.

Bringing, addressing a meeting of Pakistanis abroad, suggested that he had a surprise for India and the Hindus. Pahalgam's terrorist attack in cashmere followed. No direct link. However, all the intelligences suggest someone in the ISI, the subversive spy agency of Pakistan, Greenlit The Operation.

The horrible massacre of 26 tourists prepared the land for this last push. India has reproduced and launched strikes was identified on terrorist hiding places in Pakistan, carefully avoiding civilians and military targets. Pakistan has promised an escalation and tried to attack the military facilities and the cities of India with swarms of drones and missiles. Almost all were thwarted. India followed with a devastating boost of the military assets of Pakistan, so bad that the United States intervened and negotiated a break.

From Villan to Darling

Munnir transformed this military disclosure into a coup d'etat into public relations. The Pakistani army, beaten and bruised, is once again the darling of the nation. The same audience that burns out of the generals of generals two years ago now gathers behind Munnir, including the supporters of Imran Khan.

War is the great unifier, and Munnir played him like a virtuoso. Propaganda on the slaughter of Indian jets, as doubtful, has done wonders at the national level. With a media firmly under control and a paid foreign analyst choir singing its praises, Munnir convinced the masses that Pakistan came out victorious, and all thanks to its steel leadership.

The sins of the past – the truketing elections, the imprisonment of Khan, strangling democracy – were carried away in the blood of soldiers killed in combat. Civil society which once dared to question it is now crawling at its feet. Bringing, a hafiz who never lacks a chance to recite quranic verses, positioned himself not only as the chief of the army but as a religious lighthouse for a nation, high on piety and weak on the intellect.

The official military spokesperson, at a press conference, said Islam and jihad such as army inspirations. Bringing, with its cold and cunning calculation, exploited the religious fervor of Pakistan to cement its status as a savior of the country.

And what about Pakistan himself? The economy is more beaten than the subhanallah of Markaz in Bahawalpur, the more fractured policy than the hangar in Shahbaz Airbase. However, Mining is higher than ever, a caliphon colossus on a nation that remains lost in the fog of its own contradictions. Whenever the democratic forces of Pakistan seize the rope of hope, the military, with a Smitar sharpened by war and religion, the clean cut.

Sindoor's ceasefire in May 2025 gave to have what he wanted: a lifeline for his “supreme leadership”. The tragedy of Pakistan is not that it has lost a war; It is that its inhabitants, repeatedly, lose their future in the face of men like him. Democracy was far away and it is further now. Their political future is in the hands of a hafiz. Hafiz Khuda Tumhara.

