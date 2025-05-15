Lahore ATC authorizes Imran's polygraphic test in 12 cases – Pakistan





Lahore: An anti-terrorism court allowed the accusation / the police to carry out polygraph (lie detection) and photogrammetric (facial and vocal analysis) tests of foundation riots, Imran Khan in 12 cases of May 9 (2023) of the riots against him.

Judge ATC-I Manzer Ali Gill granted authorization to the accusation accepting his written request, which was opposed by the lawyer of the former Prime Minister.

The judge ordered the completion of the tests within 12 days, saying that the accusation could meet the founding president of the PTI at Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, during this period.

Earlier, the judge heard the final arguments of the lawyer for the PTI, lawyer Salman Safdar, and the accusation before reserving the verdict.

Lawyer SAFDAR opposed the request for the accusation, questioning the police 'decision to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests 727 days after the May 9 incidents.

The lawyer argued that the surety had already been granted to the former Prime Minister in 21 cases and that the declarations on the basis of which the police asked for these tests had already been declared legitimate by the High Court of Lahore.

He urged the court to reject the request for the accusation.

Special Prosecutor Rana Aazar said the Supreme Court authorized these tests to fulfill the investigation requirements. However, he said, the founding president of the PTI refused to undergo these tests in prison without the presence of his lawyer.

He also declared that the realization of the accused's vocal match test was a legal requirement.

He asked the court to grant permission to carry out the polygraphic, photogrammetric and vocal correspondence tests.

After hearing the two parties, the judge reserved his decision on advocacy.

In the request, the police asked for permission to carry out photogrammetric and polygraphic tests of Imran within Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, where he is currently imprisoned.

The tests must be carried out in 12 cases, including those concerning the attacks of Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

Other cases include attacks on the Shadman police station and the PML-N party offices.

May 9 trial: The registrar of the High Court of Lahore issued a modified schedule of the business trials of May 9 at Kot Lakhpat prison to meet the four -month calendar fixed by the Supreme Court to conclude these trials.

Last month, a bench of three SC judges led by the chief judge of Pakistan Yahya Afridi ordered the anti -terrorist courts (ATC) to conclude the trials for violence on May 9 in the four months.

The hearing on the business of May 9 would now be heard in prison four days a week Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The trials in prison were previously detained three days a week, but have been extended to accelerate their elimination.

The ATCS in Lahore hears the trials in prison of 14 cases, including an attack on the house Jinnah, which is also residence of the body commander.

Several PTI leaders, including the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, the former provincial ministers of Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood Rashid faces trials at Kot Lakhpat.

Posted in Dawn, May 15, 2025

