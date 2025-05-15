Jokowi's seeker diploma was political concerning hate speeches







Jakarta – Applicant case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT concerning the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Muhammad Taufiq, reported to Mapolresta Solo. Taufiq was reported by lawyers, ASRI Purwanti, linked to an alleged hatred speech. The report was made on Friday (9/5/2025) with proof of receipt of the complaint number: STBP / 326 / V / 2025 / RESKRIM. In addition to Taufiq, the journalist helped make a report on two other lawyers with the initials ZM and ADP as well as four social media accounts. “I point out allegations concerning criminal acts of speech of hatred, blasphemy, incitement, attacking honor, harassment of myself and false information, which is notified, disseminated by the general public through social networks and YouTube accounts led by MT and his friends,” said Asri during the Mapolresta Solo team, detikjatengThursday (15/05/2025). Scroll to continue with content Asri said he had never been in direct contact with Taufiq. He suspected that there was a feeling against him linked to the determination of the suspect of ZM's lawyer who complained of Asi at the siege of the Sukoharjo police concerning the alleged counterfeiting of conference documents. “It is true (the content was made because he did not accept ZM as a suspect), he did not accept his subordinates as a suspect. He did not accept the case I told myself to become a suspect. He accused me of a maneuver with Mr. Jokowi, maneuvering with the police, it was strange. Because I had reported (ZM) for years,” he said. When asked what video had offended him, Asri said that the video had beendisassemble By YouTube. But he already has evidence. Meeting separately, the cassette in criminal investigation of the solo police AKP Prastiyo Triwibowo confirmed the existence of the report. Currently, he still studies complaints related to the ITE law. “It is true that the solo police received complaints from defenders on behalf of the AP, complaining of seven subjects, three of which were personal names, the rest of the social media accounts. This began with articles on social networks, which for the victims felt pollution, attacked by Honor, Blasphemy, and also a combination” (5/15). Find out more Here. Discover the video “Megawati on the false chaotic diploma: how is it that it is very difficult, if there is only love”: Look live Detiksore: (YLD / IG) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

