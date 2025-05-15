Politics
'Dr. Doom 'Nourriel Roubini says that Trump “ Poulened' 'in the trade war with China, calls Xi Jinping “ The Clear Vainner' 'after the Rollback rate
Nouriel RoubiniThe Iranian-American economist known as Dr Doom for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, said the president Donald Trump blinked and blocked in his commercial confrontation with the Chinese president Xi Jinping.
What happened: In his recent post, Roubini said that Trump had received almost no concession on the Chinese side in what he described as a decisive victory for XI. The economist warned that continuous escalation would have triggered serious economic consequences.
The climbing of the Tat War launched by the United States would have increased the inflation of the United States, led to massive disruptions of the supply chain and would have triggered a recession from the United States and a serious world, wrote Roubini, adding this result would have condemned the GOP and the great goals of Maga before the mid-term elections of 2026.
Roubini has indicated that modest Chinese concessions could emerge during the 90 -day negotiation period announced to reset trade relations, but have argued that until now, XI is the clear winner.
Why is it important: On Monday, the United States and China agreed to radically make the prices retreat for an initial period of 90 days. The American prices on Chinese products increased from 145% to 30%, while China reduced its prices on American products by 125% to 10%.
The evaluation of economists intervenes in the midst of its changing economic perspectives. Despite its traditional pessimism, Roubini recently expressed its optimism as to American economic prospects, citing the progress of AI, which has potentially led growth to 4% at the end of decades and 6% by the end of the next decade.
This analysis follows previous warnings from Roubini that the markets were delusional concerning the intervention of the federal reserve in the midst of trade tensions. He previously described the situation as a three chicken game between Trump, Fed Chair JErome PowellAnd Jinping, predicting Trump would probably concede first.
