Why the ex-Pak PMS son want Trump to intervene in the first post

Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, launched a public appeal, urging US President Donald Trump and “people of influence” in the world to intervene and support their father's release.

The two British citizens, the two have largely remained outside the SpotLightuntil now. Speaking for the first time, they said they had exhausted all the legal and diplomatic avenues and felt obliged to break their silence. We could no longer remain silent, said Sulaiman. We never talked before, but seeing what it is going through, we could not remain silent, added Qasim.

In an interview with citizen journalist Mario Nawfal, widely shared on social networks, the brothers then frankly talked about the arrest and the condemnation of their fathers. They said their father was detained for accusations against the assets and stressed what they described as a broader abolition of democracy in Pakistan.

Here's what they had to say.

Imran Khan stayed in “the death of death”

Qasim and Sulaimankhan painted a dark image of their father's life behind bars, saying that Imran Khan is held in complete isolation inside what they described as a “death cell”.

He does not have access to the outside world, no access to doctors, and was in the event of prolonged isolation, said Sulaiman, the eldest son. The mandates of the court we speak to him once a week, but we speak to him once in two or three months.

Imran Khan, once praised as a national hero for having led Pakistan to a victory for the Cricket World Cup, is currently serving a 14 -year sentence in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in a corruption case. Hoted since August 2023, the 72 -year -old man faces more than 100 accusations, including accusations of corruption and poorly managed the secret secrets he denies, calling them politically motivated.

Their mother and the former wife of Khans, Jemima Goldsmith, also spoke last October. She accused the government led by Shehbaz Sharif of cutting access to Khans to lawyers and the family, even cutting electricity to her prison cell.

It is now completely isolated, in solitary isolation, literally in the dark, without contact with the outside world, the film producer, married to Khan from 1995 to 2004, published on X.

The story continues below this Adright now, Imran Khan is in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Reuters / File photo

Qasim echoes his mother's account, adding that Khan was kept in the black field for ten days. He said that the family wanted “international pressure” on Pakistan because their father “currently lives in inhuman conditions”.

They don't give it [Imran Khan] Fundamental human rights, said Qasim. It is essentially for human rights not only of our father but also other political prisoners and the restoration of appropriate democracy in Pakistan.

Earlier, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, also systematically raised concerns concerning the conditions under which it is held and submitted multiple petitions to the High Court of Islamabad on the issue.

“ We are looking for Trump's help to free our father ''

In the interview, Qasim and Sulaiman called on US President Donald Trump and other personalities from around the world to help their father walk freely.

Wedding, I love talking to Trump or trying to find a way he could help in one way or another, “said Qasim. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is release our father, bring democracy to Pakistan and ensure their fundamental human rights.

Sulaiman echoed the call, urging people of influence in the world to raise their voices for the release of Khans.

I think it would be huge, just to create a little more noise because it is definitely a little silent recently, he said. We would like people to contact us if they have a certain influence or potential to help this situation.

Put a photo from former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump. Source: Reuters.

When he was asked for speculation that Khan could conclude an agreement with the government to obtain his release, Qasim rejected the idea.

I just don't see him take an agreement like that to save her skin. He is a person very based on principles … I do not think that hell concludes an agreement while other people are seated in cells on his behalf, his supporters, he said.

The two brothers admitted that they deeply lacked their father, but what hurts the most, they said, “seeing a nation lose the man who gave everything for that”.

He always told us: if you defend the truth, you will pay a price. Saw that now, said Qasim.

With the contribution of agencies

