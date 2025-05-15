The Trump franchise extends in the Middle East, just like ethical concerns





Doha, the president of Qatar, Donald Trump, broke the ethical concerns on Wednesday concerns about the excess Eastfoot of the eastern family, as Hittrip in the regions itself in three countries with Trump brand companies.

Trump on Wednesday told journalists on Air Force one that he did not know how a sustained company Emirati had entered into an agreement with the Trump family digital part for $ 2 billion.

I really don't know anything about it, said Trump, adding that he is a big cryptocurrency fan and if the United States is not leading in crypto and in China. Zach Witkoff, co-founder of The World Liberty Financial Crypture Venture and son of the Middle East Presidents Steve Witkoff, announced the investment at a conference in Dubai earlier this month.

When asked if Liv's golf tour funded by Saudi and linked to Trump had occurred during his conversations with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the last two days, Trump said no. We haven't discussed it, he added. He also bypassed the head of the Senate minorities, Chuck Schumers, threatens to block his candidates until there are more answers on a high price that Qatar offered as a gift and rather thought that there was something bad with Schumer, a Democrat in New York.

The Trump organization, led by the presidents of two oldest sons, also considerably widened its mark on the Middle East, with new businesses in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. These include an international Trump Hotel & Tower in Dubai, a golf complex in Doha with the Sovereign Wealth Funds Real Estate Brass, a Trump Tower in Jeddah and a hotel under construction in Muscat. The projects are associated with Dar Global, a developer linked to the Saudi government. We do not know how long the projects will take to finish.

Trump brand projects have made a meticulous examination in Washington to the president's political opponents and even certain allies, who stress that the president did not give in to the Trump organization and continue to personally benefit and promote these commercial companies during his second term. The company said Trump had given his assets to his family before returning to the office and has no daily role.

“The developments of the Trump organization in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates raise serious questions of conflict of interest, while the president-president of communications for citizens for responsibility and ethics in Washington, the American group and the surveillance of the consultation, wonder if the Donald is Donald. make it an inevitable question.

The White House did not send a request for comments.

The affinity of the assets for the Middle East is well known, the president finding a fertile land in the region while he strives to carve out an image of global peaceful and head of a country open to business. On Tuesday in Riyadh, he announced his intention to raise American sanctions against Syria and offered Iran a new path full of hope towards a better future.

During a state visit with Qatars Emir Wednesday, Trump praised the warming of Qatar-Saudi Arabia, producing a flattery on his host. We just come from Saudi Arabia, where we have another great man there, he is one of your friends, he said. You get along so well and you love yourself. You remind me a bit, if you want to know the truth. Both big and beautiful guys are very intelligent.

This marks a passage from his first mandate, when a coalition led by Arabia blocked Qatar for an alleged terrorist support.

And Trump defended the Qatari jet gift as a big gesture, saying before leaving Washington that refusing him would be stupid. I could be a stupid person and say no, we do not want a free and very expensive plane, said Trump, adding that it would go to his foundation of the presidential library once he has left his duties. Qatar, however, seemed to temper the ad. Ali Al-Ansari, the Qatar media join the United States, said that the transfer is under study by the Qatars of Defense and the US Department of Defense, without final decision.

Democrats in Washington Are Capitalizing On The Controversy, With the Democratic National Comming Announcing Plans to Fly a Banner that reads Qatar-A-Lago Over Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club on Wednesday.Some Republican Allies of the President Have also Raised About the Jet: Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Called the Gift A “Very Odd offered,” and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Said The Plane Could Bring “NEW ESPIONSE AND SURVEILLING PROBLEMS.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, the president of the Mike Johnson room, R-La., Rejected concerns about Trump Family's foreign relations, saying that he had no expertise on the issue and stressing that Trump was transparent.

President Trump has nothing to hide, said Johnson. He is very frank. He stressed that monitoring ethics is in place and stressed that his goal is to lead the house. And he said that the Qatars of the plane was to the country, not Trump personally.

The redevelopment of the plane could cost $ 1 billion and take years to finish, more than double the aircraft reported compared to NBC News. The cost, likely to come to the expenses of taxpayers, raises questions about the practical implications of a gift to a president who may no longer be in office when he is ready to use.

