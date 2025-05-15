The Donald Trump slaps to compare Modi to Shehbaz, calls into question the Silence of the PMO – World News





Landering the merit of having defused the tensions between India and Pakistan, American president Donald Trump said on Monday that he had helped bring peace between the two countries with nuclear arms. While speaking to the American-Saudi Arabia investment forum, Trump also said that he had mainly used business pressure to bring both sides to stop tackling. The American president says it again: “I used the trade to conclude an agreement between them, and they agreed not only @Realdonaldtrump Anthinrating India with Pakistan, he compares Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif.

Is this comparison acceptable to @Pmoindia ? pic.twitter.com/pcsuxhhvff – Pawan Khara (@pawankhera) May 13, 2025 Unlike India's claims that the ceasefire decision was bilateral and made after the DGMO of India-Pak spoke, Trump congratulated JD Vance and Marco Rubio on the scene. “They get along. Maybe we could even bring them a little, Marco, where they go out and organize a good dinner together. Wouldn't that be good? “He said later. Followed by laughter of many public members, including Marco Rubio. “We have traveled a long path he added. Millions of people could have died of this conflict which started little but which was day in addition to the day '', also commented on the American president. Trump on India-Pakistan: “Maybe we could even collect them a little, Marco, where they go out and take a good dinner together. It wouldn't be good?” pic.twitter.com/px8e4o9y2z – Aaron Rapar (@atrupar) May 13, 2025 A few days earlier, Trump said that his administration had played a key role in securing a ceasefire to stop the rise in tensions between India and Pakistan. He explained that trade was a major tool to persuade the two countries to step back from the conflict, encouraging them to focus on economic cooperation instead of the military shareholder approach which applauded the applause of the public. Trump is in Saudi Arabia during his first stage of a four -day trip to the Gulf region. Indian leaders slam Trump to “compare the PM Modi to Shehbaz Sharif” The Congress firmly criticized US President Donald Trump for saying again that his administration was behind the historic ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The party accused Trump not only of comparing the two countries, but also of tracing a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharing a video clip of Trump's declaration, which was made at an investment summit in Saudi Arabia, the chief of the media of the Pawan Khera congress posted on X “, the American president said again:” I used the trade to conclude an agreement between them and they agreed. Not only is Donald Trump in line with India with Pakistan, but he compared Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif. Khera asked if such a comparison was acceptable to the Prime Ministers office. Expressing similar concerns, the deputy for the Congress Karti Chidambaram also shared the same video with a sarcastic legend: “This story was not part of the program.” Praveen Chakravarthy, head of the Congress Data Analysis Department, said: “Pakistani Prime Minister and Prime Minister India are equal. Pakistan and India are equal powers. Who says that? Prime Minister Modis Good Friend President Trump ”.

