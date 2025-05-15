



Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said that President Donald Trump would not even sign his own “big and beautiful bill” because it is due to Gop House reductions in Medicaid.

Hawley told Manu Raju de CNN on Wednesday: “This bill will not become the law in its current form, in particular because President Trump will not sign it. I have spoken to him several times.

Newsweek contacted the White House on Wednesday afternoon to comment.

Hawley: “This bill will not become the law in its current form, especially because President Trump will not sign it. I have told him several times. Pic.twitter.com/Yafcpzw8k

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025 why is it important

The president of the Mike Johnson Chamber of Louisiana is pressure to adopt the tax and scan expenses by the Memorial Day, aimed at sending it to the Senate, where the Republicans develop their own version of the legislation. Johnson and his management team were in close contact with President Trump throughout the process, coordinating the main provisions of the bill.

Representative Jason Smith, Republican President of the Missouri of the House Ways and Means Committee, said that he had met Trump on Friday to review the tax elements in detail.

“We reviewed the online provisions,” said Smith, adding that Trump was “very satisfied with what we deliver”.

What to know

The legislators of the Chamber engaged in hours of tense debate and overnight on a republican tax package and represented expenses which offers more than 5 billions of dollars in tax alternatives, while offering deep cups in Medicaid, food aid and green energy initiatives aimed at fighting climate change. Nicknamed the “great and beautiful bill” by the Republicans, the legislation is the cornerstone of the agenda of President Trump and faces an increasing opposition.

The emotions ran upwards while the hearings of the committee extended early Wednesday, with the Democrats, the defense groups and certain increasingly alarms for the potential impact of the bill on vulnerable populations and climate policy. An audience was quickly interrupted by demonstrators condemning the proposed Medicaid cups, which the best Democrat in the panel described as “cruel”.

President Donald Trump is Greeted by then-US Senatory candidate and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, Now a Republican Senator from Missouri, Upon Arrival at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri on September 21, 2018. President Donald Trump is Greeted by Senatorial Candidates and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, Now a Republican Senator from Missouri, Upon Arrival at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri on September 21, 2018. AFP / Getty Images

At the heart of the republican legislative thrust is an effort to extend and extend the 2017 tax reductions while incorporating key pillars from the campaign platform of President Trump 2024. The proposal includes the elimination of taxes on advice, social security income and the interests of car loans. It also requires a larger standard deduction – $ 32,000 for couples – a stimulated children's tax credit and a possible increase in the ceiling on state and local tax deductions (salt) at $ 30,000, although negotiations on this provision are underway.

To help compensate for the expected costs, the Republicans aim to generate $ 1.9 billion of savings mainly by returning tax credits on green energy. Taking into account other cuts, the net cost of the package is estimated at 3.7 dollars billions over a decade, with additional savings expected from the in -depth reduction of social security net programs.

The bill also recovers $ 350 billion from the GOP priorities, including the Trump's mass expulsion initiative and the extended Pentagon funding. To respond more to the concerns about hot air balloon deficits, the Republicans offer nearly $ 800 billion in Medicaid cups – used by 70 million Americans – and 290 billion dollars of food aid through the Additional Nutrition Aid Program (SNAP), among other discounts. The global plan reflects the objective of the game to combine tax reductions with aggressive federal withdrawals.

The national debt of $ 1.9 billion now exceeds 24% the American gross domestic product (GDP). Payments on interest on debt have exceeded defense spending, which raises concerns among tax conservatives who argue that the current path is not durable. Republicans have largely focused on reducing federal spending, in particular on rights programs such as Social Security, Maladie and Medicaid.

Democrats, on the other hand, support the increase in taxes on high income employees to help resolve the deficit, although many recognize that tax increases alone would not fully solve structural spending problems. At the same time, democrats argue that the reduction of programs like Medicaid, which mainly serves low -income Americans, without increasing corresponding taxes on the rich, would be politically difficult and socially controversial.

In an editorial on Monday for the New York Times, Hawley implored his party not to harm Medicaid, arguing that the reduction of health care to pay tax alleviation is both “morally bad and politically suicidal”.

What people say

Hawley wrote in his editorial: “If the Republicans want to be a party class – if we want to be a majority part – we must ignore the calls to cut Medicaid and start keeping America's promise for American workers,” wrote Hawley.

Trump wrote on Truth Social before his trip to the Middle East, “Republicans need to unify it.”

Trump said that in his return to Washington, “we will work together on all the outstanding problems, but there should not be many – the bill is great. We have no alternative, we have to win!”

What is the next step

The final bill of the bill could differ from what is currently proposed as legislators. The bill must earn almost all Republicans on the floor of the closely divided house. If he passes, he will then be taken into account in the Senate.

This is a news in development and will be updated because more information is available.

The reports by the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-wont-sign-his-own-bill-josh-hawley-says-2072267

