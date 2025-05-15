China Aerospace, Avic Aircraft, other Chinese defense actions continue after the PM Modis speech





Chinese defense shares experienced a sharp drop on Thursday, several names falling up to 4%, following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan which released concerns concerning a potential escalation in the conflict. The Hang Seng China An aerospace and defense index fell for the third consecutive session, losing 1.16%. The main constituents of the index, including China Aerospace Times Electronics Co. Ltd. (Long March Launch Vehicle Technology Co. LTD), Bright Laser Technologies, North Industries Group Red Arrow Co., Xian Triangle Defense, China Spacesat, Beijing Bei and Avic Aircraft, recorded losses between 1% and 4%. Almost all the actions of the index were negotiated Thursday in red. The index had dropped by almost 2% during the previous session on Wednesday. Also read | D-10 Jets Maker Avic Chengdu blocks 9.5% in 2 days after the address of PM Modi Meanwhile, the course of action Avic Chengdu crushed more than 9% in two sessions. The Avic Chengdu plane is the manufacturer of J-10 Fighter Jets, who, according to Pakistan, the Vice-Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was used by his air force. The recent correction comes after a previous gathering in the actions of the Chinese defense, motivated by the expectations of an increase in arms exports to Pakistan. However, the feeling has been transformed in the midst of geopolitical tensions and strong messages from India. The market reacted to the declarations of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation concerning the success of the Sindoor operation. The operation, launched in response to a recent cross -border attack, was greeted by Modi as a demonstration of the robust defense capacities of India. Over the past two days, the Indian army and the Prime Minister have highlighted the effectiveness of Aboriginal defense systems, such as Akash Surface Air (SAM) and electronic war systems during the recent conflict. These systems would have managed to succeed in the defense equipment of the Chinese origin used by Pakistan. Also read | The owner of the Rafale brand, Dassault Aviation, the shares of 7% after the ceasefire of India-Pak The great success of indigenous defense systems such as Akash Sam and electronic war has shown reliability and efficiency and have further strengthened demand prospects. The successful performance of Made in India's defense systems against Chinese and other defense systems in Pakistan is also likely to enlarge the demand for defense of defense for the long -term India, said Ashwini Shami, Portfolio Manager EVP & SR., Omniscience Capital. MODIS PM message in Pakistan Strengthening the India defense posture, said Prime Minister Modi, the world has seen how Pakistan drones and missiles have fallen like straws in front of India. Indias Strong Air Defense System destroyed them in the sky itself. Modi has described the Sindoor operation as a new paradigm in the strategy to combat terrorism in India. This is the new normal. We have only kept our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behavior, Modi said in his address. HSCCAD index outlook The Hang Seng China An Aerospace and Defense (HSCCAD) index is stuck in an extended range between 4,000 and 4,500, without a sign of an imminent escape, noted Anshul Jain, research manager at Lakshmishree Investments. The recent momentum fades near the upper end, indicating persistent sales pressure. As long as the index remains in this group, the increase remains limited, said Jain. Warning: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making investment decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/china-aerospace-avic-aircraft-other-chinese-defence-stocks-fall-continues-after-pm-modi-s-speech-11747195681424.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

