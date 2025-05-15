



Citizen Donald Trump made a lot of promises on what he would do if he had returned to the White House. President Trump has not yet delivered, a large part of this list of wishes and, in some cases, will almost never.

He promised that he would end the war in Ukraine even before he took office. He also promised to end the war in Gaza. He promised to reduce federal spending by 2 dollars. He promised to eliminate the so-called deep state, to finish taxes on social security and to make IVF free.

Failed. On each of them. At least at this point.

There is the tired cliché according to which the campaigns take place in poetry and the government takes place in prose, but the assets clash with reality have been more austere than its most recent predecessors. Its tax cutting program is on fragile land at the Capitol while its requests appear the first in the challenges of a narrow republican governing the majority. Its other campaign promises are stuck in the park because it finds that even its considerable intimidation power has its limits.

The band on the list of guarantees is long. Let us take, for example, its insistence that the Russian aggression against Ukraine immediately founded if it was elected. Before even arriving at the Oval Office, shortly after winning the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump told an audience in Detroit in August from last year.

But addressing Time last month, Trump pushed this daring prediction: obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said joking, but it was also said that it would be over.

These days, it is a very different melody, because he expressed his frustration and even a surprise to Vladimir Poutines reluctance to compromise. Wednesday, when he was flying for Qatar during a visit to the Middle East, Trump told journalists that he was planning to participate in peace talks this week that Putin had not committed to attending; Trump also did not agree to join the session that was proposed by Moscow.

While Trump deserves the merit of the progress of Gazat Last Us US hostage this week found freedom after an intense lobbying of Washington, the occupied territories remain a waste. Night air strikes there have killed at least 50 civilians, and the United Nations continue to warn that Israeli actions are likely to become a genocide. And Israel threatens to flatten and occupy Gaza if all the other hostages are not released when Trump returns to Washington after his current trip.

And although it is easy to publish all the promises of caps of a balanced budget on social networks, that is another to deliver. Despite aggressive efforts to reduce federal spending thanks to the new government's efficiency ministry, DOGE has in fact held nothing close to the promises to reduce costs deposited by the billionaire presidential councilor Elon Musk. In fact, as the New York Times recently reported it, tens of millions of dollars of federal contracts canceled were then resurrected, in some cases because they had been required by law. And now, the rest of these versions encountered the reality of a Trump program that could explode the red ink on the big federal book of 5 to 11 billions of dollars in the next decade.

The list continues, and that does not even take into account the many other promises of Trump which he has tried to achieve but to remain tangled in the courts: to end the citizenship of the birth law, expeling more immigrants than to any other moment in history, dismissing without discrimination of tens of thousands of federal workers. Elsewhere, Trump made new movements that were nowhere on his Bingo campaign card, such as the reduction of medical research dollars, which facilitates tax peasants to avoid their bills and the evisceration of public housing vouchers.

All politicians make promises that they should frankly know are impossible to hold; With Trump, it is not entirely clear that he knows that his goods bill is a fantasy, or those that the most public really wanted to continue. This is why the fence of this list of deliverables is so difficult. Many voters were not delighted with Trumps Wriw to take revenge on his political enemies or to forgive the rioters of January 6. However, the two technically count as promises drawn. And he has dipped objectives such as the ban on members of the Transgender Service to carry the uniform and get out of the Paris climate agreement. Others, such as the publication of files on President John F. Kennedys, the assassination, are also filled but feel hollow.

While Trump goes to Trump's power towards the power of four months, it is worth taking a step back from the indignation machine of the hour on time and the online hatred tank to correctly assess what Trump really has what he does not have. All of the White House recently was like a frantic pace, but some of its greatest promises are actually stuck in the garage and showing no sign of movement.

