Jokowi in PSI? Fernando: This is the best thing he can do





Kedaipna.com -Restension to the crowd of news about the 7th president Joko Widodo will join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), the director of the Indonesian political house Fernando Emas said that it was the best that Jokowi could do. “In my opinion, it would be better for Joko Widodo to join PSI, than to join other parties that have seats in the DPR,” Fernando told Pena Kedai, Thursday 5/15/2025). He said that membership in Jokowi in PSI would be a way to prove how faithful the loyalist was today. “If you join PSI, Jokowi will get a strategic position and determine in relation to membership of other parties that have been important will be placed in a position that is not strategic,” he said. Fernando also said Jokowi could ask his volunteers and loyalists to join and support PSI so that they can place their frames in the Indonesian parliament. “After finishing as president, Jokowi needed a forum for his political interests to remain calculated in politics in Indonesia. So he was just with Kaesang Levant Psi,” he said. He also thinks that PSI executives really hope to be led by Jokowi or officially enter part of the management. “With the joint of Jokowi to PSI, the volunteers and Loyalists of Jokowi who have been reluctant to choose PSI will help him be able to place his executives in Senayan. So far, Jokowi has always has volunteers and loyalists who are ready to help Jokowi to deliver PSI in the Indonesian Parliament,” said Fernando. PSI continued, of course, seeing this as an opportunity to stimulate votes, from the central area to the regions. “Surely hoping to deliver PSI executives to the Indonesian Parliament so that PSI and Jokowi's political measures are always taken into account,” he concluded. Report: Asrul Rizal

