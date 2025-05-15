The doctrine of the Modi watershed war is hidden well below

At 8 p.m. on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation In a 22 -minute speech that will define his inheritance. Explaining more than 72 hours after the air -devastating AIF airians against terrorist and military infrastructure in Pakistan, the Prime Minister The Sindoor operation had established a new normal in the struggle of India against terrorism. “India drones and missiles have attacked precisely,” he said, “damaging the Pakistani air bases and causing unimaginable damage during the first three days.”

Prime Minister Modi has described a three -stea strategy to combat terrorism sponsored by the state: an appropriate response for each act of terror, no differentiation between the sponsors of the state of terrorism and terrorists and, significantly, “precisely striking the terrorist hiding places developing under the coverage of the fund of the fund Nuclear blackmail. The Sindoor operation, unprecedented in its scale, its scope and audacity, has many first. India reported that it had seen through the perfidy of the Pakistani army to use terrorists to strike in India. The strikes were launched by the massacre of April 22 26 tourists in PahalgamBut given its scale, reprisals were reprisals for more than three decades of proxy war by the Pakistani army against India – Punjab, Jammu -Cachemire, on the streets of Mumbai – tirelessly targeted by the Pakistani army in three attacks between 1993 and 2008, which killed more than 600 Mumbaikars.

Operation Sindoor Marks the first counter-terre mission of the Tri-service from India. These punitive strikes, which killed 100 terrorists, were not discouraged by the arsenal of nuclear weapons in Pakistan. And that is why the Sindoor operation is a watershed – which will be studied by military strategists for decades.

India has become the first state of nuclear weapons to attack another nuclear power using the Air Force. Nuclear weapons were used only once when the United States bombed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. During the Cold War which followed, the USSR and the United States both aligned more than 70,000 nuclear warheads with weapons kept on a hair alert. The prospect of a conventional conflict that disturbed in the exchange of nuclear weapons explains mainly why superpowers have never fought militarily. Rather, they fought with proxies in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Nuclear countries have clashed militarily twice before. The 1969 Sino-Soviet border war and the Indian-Pakistani war in Kargil, 1999. The two conflicts were limited to the border. The air forces on each side did not cross the border for fear of climbing.

India and Pakistan who had fought three wars since 1947, tested nuclear weapons in 1998 to become manifest nuclear weapons. The Indian nuclear weapons program is led by its civilian prime ministers. In Pakistan, the military seized the civil weapons program of civil government after the coup of General Zia in 1976, five years after the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. The Pakistan bomb had to ensure that it did not undergo any additional loss of territory. But somewhere on the line, his nuclear weapons have become a catalyst for terrorist proxies that the Pakistani army began to raise after the Afghan war in 1979-1988. Pakistan perfected this double match in the American world war on terrorism (GWOT) which started after the September 11 terrorist strikes which killed 2,977 people. Between 2001 and 2021, Pakistan faced the United States. The so-called GWOT front line also housed the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, who killed American soldiers in Afghanistan. With India, duplicity has been refined. If India hit Pakistan using its greatest soldiers in response to a terrorist strike by its proxies, this would force it to use nuclear weapons, or at least the generals threatened. This bizarre nuclear weapon allowed terrorism (NWET) (NWET) was embarrassment in the face of the limited reprisals of India to the provocations of Pakistan.

General Musharraf sent three brigades of his Northern Light Infantry to capture the Kargil Heights in 1999. The daring intrusions occurred almost a year after the 1998 nuclear tests. Vajpayee sent to the Indian army to expel the intruders, but prohibited his forces from crossing the loc or the international border. In December 2001, while the terrorists of Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed struck the symbol of the Parliament of India, more than half a million Indian soldiers awaited the order of punitive strikes on the Pakistani army. Vajpayee has never given the order. The Parakram operation ended with a withdrawal withdrawal six months later.

“Unke Paas Bomb Hain”, (they have the bomb), a Vajpayee worried to Indian military brass in a briefing of Operation Parakram. The Pakistani army has escaped unpunished. Prime Minister Vajpayee resisted the international opprobrium when he ordered Indian nuclear weapons tests on May 10, 1998. But the Pakistani army Hydra was a beast, even the big Vajpayee had no response. The response came from the Air Force Indian hunting planes in the early hours of May 7, 2025. Dozens of precision guided ammunition turned during the night sky, rushing towards pre -selected targets inside Pakistan. On the ground below, Brahmos missiles have striated three times the speed of sound, the death of death in the siege of Jaish-e-Mohammed where the Parliament attacks the brain Maulana Masood Azhar preached war against India. The IAF and Pakistan Air Force have been due beyond the fight beyond the range, exploding hundreds of missiles beyond the visual beach in the greatest air battle for a single day of the 21st century. Forty-eight hours later, Pakistan responded with a barrage of ballistic drone and missile attacks against Indian air bases, including at least one ballistic missile from Fatah-2 pulled on SIRSA air base in Haryana, 258 km from the national capital. A threshold had been crossed. A state of nuclear weapons has never shot a ballistic missile in another state of arms n, to fear that this can be misinterpreted as a launch of nuclear weapons. This attack was casus belli for the IAF to start phase 3 of Operation Sindoor-a decadre of ninety minutes on May 10. Aircraft IAF has energized Pakistani air basesInstallations and radars over a distance of 1600 km of the high altitude deserts of Pok to the deserts of the Sindh Cholistan.

In a Strategic message to GHQ-RAWALPINDI, Chance AirbaseNear the headquarters of the Division of Strategic Plans which manages the nuclear weapons of Pakistan and the Sargodha air base, near the Kirana Hills complex where the Pakistani soldiers stores its nuclear weapons, were also targeted. This is probably what prompted Islamabad to reach out to American mediation, a nuclear saber diagram that he has followed for almost four decades. India and Pakistan agreed to stop hostilities on May 10.

The May 12 declaration of PM Modi clearly indicated that massive mobilizations like OP Parakram belonged to the past. “Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck in the heart of Pakistan,” he said.

Indian officials claim that the May 10 strikes by the IAF have damaged 20% of the PAF infrastructure and killed 50 staff forced the PAF to withdraw in its rear bases and activate its unexpected war from the motorways.

The Pakistani army accountants would total losses in military infrastructure in the last 72 hours. Losses in its military infrastructure may be more than $ 1 billion (8,500 crores of Indian rupees or 28,000 Pakistani rupees) disbursed in Islamabad on May 9. GHQ Rawalpindi continued terrorism as a low -cost option to bleed India. He has now faced the highest week at a cost since 1971.

The Pakistani army will have to carefully weigh the costs of the NWET, especially since the Indian response was well below the Pakistan nuclear threshold, the four red lines stated by the head of his strategic plans division (SPD), Lieutenant-General Khalid Kidwai in 2001. Pakistan Nuke India if she had lost the territory, Blocked or lost her war machine.

Prime Minister Modi has shown a better understanding of these red lines that its predecessors. His actions since 2016 explored the space below the threshold to punish the sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. He has expanded the punitive military option over the past decade. Shallow cross -border raids by the commandos of the Special Forces of the Indian Army in 2016 to a single strike from the IAF on February 26, 2019. Operation Sindoor is a completely different ball game. It opens a new “mechanism of scalation scale of tri-service” as mentioned by DG Naval Operations Vice-admiral a pramod during the May 11 briefing. The ball is now firmly at the door of Pakistani generals in GHQ Rawalpindi. The generals, who have furtively usurped all the power behind the curtains, can choose to focus on building their beaten economy, improving the life of its miserable population, or using terrorists and risking the anger of new punitive strikes. But it is unlikely that leopard type generals will change their spots.