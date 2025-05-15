The previous conservative government, and the deputy for Croydon South, knew for more than five years that leaving the EU would make it more difficult to manage asylum seekers – but that's not what they said publicly

Chris Philp, the deputy for Croydon South and former conservative Minister of the Government of Immigration, has all at Brexit noted that Great Britain has lost control of its borders.

It is according to NewsWho broadcast last night a disclosed recording of Philp, now the secretary to the shadow herns, recognizing that being outside the European Union has put Great Britain in a lower position on immigration than before.

Boris Johnson, with Philp and the rest of the rabid right, had campaigned for Brexit saying that it would mean “regain control”.

In fact, as Philp admitted to an online meeting, the reverse has always been the case. The exit of the EU Britain meant the end of British participation to something called the Dublin agreement, or Dublin 3, which governs asylum assertions on the EU scale.

Being outside the EU meant that the United Kingdom “can no longer count on the dismissal of people where they claimed asylum for the first time,” Philp told his meeting.

Under the Dublin EU regulations, people should be treated for asylum in the country where they have entered the union for the first time. Great Britain is unable to participate in the Dublin agreement because its conditions are only open to EU members.

In the disclosed recording of the Information Reunion on the Conservatives, Philp seemed to suggest the extent of the problem surprised those of the Johnson government.

Online troll: The secretary in the shade of the house, Chris Philp

Perhaps now undergoes that he is out of government, Philp assumed the role of online troll since the conservatives were defeated during the general elections last July, displaying almost daily tirades on small boats, Rwanda and pedophiles, often all in a tweet.

What was recorded as saying at an internal meeting of the conservative zoom last month, before the local elections, proves that he and the conservatives knew that their position on Brexit would make the treatment of immigration more difficult, rather than providing greater control.

“When we checked it … [we] have found that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed asylum before elsewhere in Europe, “said Philp at his meeting.

He now emerges that it was the support of Philp and his conservative government in Brexit that created a situation by which none of these arrivals can be legally returned to France or other EU states.

Philp says one thing in public, knowing that the opposite has been true, for at least five years.

In 2020, Philp said: “Dublin's regulations contain a number of constraints, making people who should be returned a little more difficult than we wanted. Of course, January 1 is January 1 [2021]We will be outside these dublin regulations and the United Kingdom can adopt a new approach. »»

From Brexit and the end of the United Kingdom of the Dublin Agreement, Great Britain must negotiate individual bilateral returns agreements with other nations.

Last night, News reported: “During the summer of 2020, Mr. Johnson's spokesman criticized Dublin's” inflexible and rigid “regulations, suggesting that the exit from this agreement would be a freedom of well-being after Brexit.

“Mr. Philp's comments suggest a different point of view in private.”

The last admission came to a briefing on the conservative zoom at the end of April, just before the local elections. Philp was asked why countries like France continued to allow migrants to come to Great Britain.

“Migrants should claim asylum in the first safe place and that under the regulations of the European Union, which is called the regulation of Dublin 3, the first country where they are [seeking] Asylum is the one that should process their request, ”said Philp.

“Now, because we are out of the European Union now, we are outside the regulations of Dublin 3, and we can therefore count on people who have been returning to the place where they claimed asylum for the first time. When we checked it, just before leaving the EU transitional arrangements on December 31, 2020, we made checks and found that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed asylum before elsewhere.

“In Germany, France, Italy, Spain, somewhere like that, and could therefore have been returned. But now we are out of Dublin, we cannot do this, and that is why we must have a place like Rwanda that we can send these people as a deterrent. ”

Philp's enthusiasm for the plan of Rwanda is somewhat compromised, not only because of its enormous cost for the British taxpayer, but also because it was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights. Not a single migrant, illegal or otherwise, has never been transferred to Rwanda, and the program was grouped by Keir Starmer by entering Downing Street last year.

News The reports according to which the government ministers have confirmed that the government of work discusses a return agreement with the French who would imply that the two countries exchanged people looking for asylum.

The conservatives of the new leader Kemi Badenoch, on the other hand, say they intend to cope with immigration. Just as they told us they did it when they were in government.

