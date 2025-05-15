The accusation of fake diplomas from Jokowi, the police examined three witnesses





JAKARTA (Antara) – The Polyda Metro Jaya confirmed the examination of three witnesses with the initial hospital, ES and TS linked to the charges of false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Update the Clarification Examinations Calendar this Thursday, the hospital's witness and TS witnesses were present, while the ES witness was absent,” the chief of the public relations of the metropolitan police of Jakarta, the main commissioner Are Ary Syam Indradi on Thursday in a statement in Jakarta on Thursday. The two witnesses were to be examined in the examination room at 10.05 WIB. Previously, the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) considered that the accusation to him had a false diploma of several parties was slander. “We say that slander and accusations are very, very cruel, because it has damaged the right name and dignity of Mr. Jokowi, which has an impact on the good reputation of the family and no less important also harms the good reputation of the Indonesian people,” said the jokowi prosecutor, Yakup Hasibuan while accompanying Jokowi. Yakup also explained that his client could have been silent in response to the accusation of the false diploma. “Until now, Pak Jokowi could have been silent. So far, especially when he has taken office, we have also continued to follow in the last months, several times we have also given a call, officially` `press conference '' (press conference), several statements' '(declarations' (declarations) in public places, we also gave, but let's continue to be swept away,” he said. Then, when he confirmed which articles were reported linked to this case, Yakup explained that there were several articles. “Thus, the article we suspect is carried out, there is article 310 of the penal code, article 311 of the penal code, there are also several articles in the ITE law, including 27a and also article 32 and article 35,” he said. Yakup said that for the reported party, she was still the subject of an investigation, but he said that there were a number of parties mentioned in this case, namely the Initial Hospital, ES, T, K and RS. “But of course, in a whole series of events, he sent investigators to several evidence. There are 24 videos, about 24 objects that Mr. Jokowi also reported, yes, he was also made by several parties,” he said.

