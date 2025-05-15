Donald Trump at Apple Tim Cook CEO





Fast readings

President Trump urged Apple CEO Tim Cook, not to build in India, citing high prices and saying that India can manage on its own. He said Apple should rather focus on American expansion.

US President Donald Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook, he didn't want him to “build in India” and “India can take care of themselves”.

During a commercial event in Doha, the American president said he had a “little problem” with Tim Cook. “I said to him, my friend, I treat you very well. You offer $ 500 billion, but now I hear that you are building in all India. I don't want you to build in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it's very difficult to sell in India,” said the President.

Trump also said New Delhi had offered an agreement to Washington, DC and said he would not charge any price on American products. India has not yet made such an ad. “They (India) offered us an agreement where, essentially, they have accepted us literally any price. I said to Tim, we treat you really well, we adopt all the plants you have built in China for years. We are not interested in your construction in India. India can take care of themselves,” said Trump.

The American president said that Apple, whose iphones and macbooks are sought around the world, is expected to extend his production in the United States.

Donald Trump's boost to Apple against manufacturing in India arrives at a critical time when the iPhone manufacturer plans to extend its production in India and move its manufacture of China to tackle the Trump administration's tariff movement.

Earlier this month, AFP said Tim Cook said it expected that “a majority of iPhones sold in the United States would have India as a country of origin”.

Apple currently has three factories in India, two in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka. One of them is operated by Foxconn, and the other two by the Tata group. Two other apple plants are underway.

During the end of March budgetary, Apple had assembled iphones worth $ 22 billion in India, a 60% increase in production compared to the previous year.

