The challenge of the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggles: to be or not to be in opposition

The Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), led by former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, is the largest Indonesian political party by voting. In the 2024 parliamentary electionsHe won more than 25.3 million votes (16.7%), followed respectively in second and third place, by Golkar with 23.2 million and President Prabowo Subantos Gerindra with around 20 million votes. PDI-P is an important player in Indonesian policy.

PDI-P is the political party whose character was the least formed by integration with the State or with any faction of Indononsias Conglomerat Class. Of course, Megawati was briefly president from July 2001 to October 2004, and the PDI-P had members of the cabinet during the presidency of Joko Widodos, in his two five-year terms.

However, its history is clearly different from Golkar, the former President Suhartos Party for 32 years and distinct from the DEMOKRAT and GERIRA parties who were trained as vehicles for the presidential ambitions of two generals of the Suharto era (former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Prabowo). Meanwhile, the National Democrat Party (Nasdem) was formed as a vehicle for Surya Paloh, a large commercial figure; Prabowo and Surya Paloh were both active in Golkar.

The PDI-P is emerged from oppositions against Suharto in 1996-1998, separating from the Pro-Suharto Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI; 1973-2003). It has not been trained as a vehicle for a former political or political figure in the new order, and it is not based on one of the long -standing religious formations (as one of the parties affiliated to Muslims). PDI-P has had relations with Indonesian commercial figures over the years. Megawatis' late husband, Taufiq Kiemas, was a prosperous businessman. However, these connections are not the main determinants of its character, but its history is.

Despite a story different from other parts, he recommended a program and similar perspectives. During the presidency of Widodos, the PDI-P did not defend a different political orientation from the government. His more recent criticisms of the political status quo is a direct response to the betrayal of Widodos of the party embodied in her support for the presidential candidate of Prabowos in 2024 (instead of the candidate of the PDI-PS, Ganjar Pranowo) and the candidate of the dynasty manifested in the selection of Widodos Sons selection as vice-president of Prabowos.

PDI-PS internal political life is marked by tensions between the elements committed to the dominant and shared programmatic perspectives of the elite, in particular based in Parliament, and those more linked to the populist sukarnoist ideology used at the local level during the recruitment and education of party members, including young people and students.

This contradiction explains the time it took for Megawati to meet President Prabowo, as well as the ambiguities of the comments of PDI-P and other politicians after The two leaders met April 7 at the Megawatis residence. There was no statement by Prabowo or Megawati after that, but it caused controversies. Months of speculation as to whether they would meet were linked to the interest of the peoples to the extent to which PDI-P would have a friendly or hostile and oppositional approach to the Prabowos government.

In this silence, however, more reports on an imminent conflict at the next congress between the Puan and Prananda factions appear.

There are internal divisions on this issue. A section of PDI-P held accommodation with Prabowo, despite its continuous proximity to Widodo. A central figure of this faction is the daughter of Megawatis, Puan Maharani, 51, president of the Chamber (DPR) and the head of the PDI-P caucus in the DPR. Megawatis son and half-brother of Puans, Muhammad prananda prabowo55 years, directs the other faction and is on the national leadership of the parties. His faction supports a more oppositional style. A March 5, 2025 Jakarta Post report said that Prananda and Megawati were narrower ideologically, while Puan was more accommodating in Prabowo. May 1, for example, Puan attended A May rally organized by unions supporting Prabowo, where he was the main speaker. Prabowo critical unions have organized separate separate events.

The former secretary general of the PDI-P Hasto Kristiento was arrested in February by the Corruption Eradication Commission, accused of having helped hide a member of the PDI-P sought to bring a figure of the electoral commission. Jakarta's political elite hypothesized that it was a political decision to discredit Hasto and disturb the preparation of the PDI-PS for its congress, initially scheduled for April but now postponed. Megawati did not replace the HastoTaking the work of the secretary general herself while he was detained, but has appointed two people close to her and Hasto as a party spokesman.

From the Megawati-Prabowo meeting, there have been rival representations of their meeting and how it should be interpreted. The senior politician of Gerindra who accompanied Prabowo, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, described him as warm and intimate“. gave a similar evaluation.

Lady declared May PDI-P work together to build, help and synergy in the exercise of the president's functions in the future with Pak Prabowo. His declaration complies with the interpretations given by the politicians of Gerindra. Meanwhile, there was no Megawati statement when meeting Prabowo or on the postponement of the PDI-P congress.

In this silence, however, more reports on an imminent conflict at the next congress between the Puan and Prananda factions appear. The Solo Branch Important PDI-PS said Whether it helps Prananda replace Megawati as a party chair if it is in decline or takes a new position (higher). Megawati Recently appeared in public With Prananda. Pranandas focus on the internal construction of the parties and the lack of public profile (compared to PUAN), however, means that the question of whether its differences with the Puans faction are on the (political) program or a question of style or attitude towards Widodo remains clear.

It is the story of the PDI-PS that underpins their internal divisions. While Nasdem also remained outside the coalition of Prabowos governing, he did not undergo an internal division on the question of whether he must remain in opposition. The president of Nasdem, Surya Paloh, simply says that as her party did not support Prabowo in the 2024 elections, Nasdem knew his place“.

In this sense, the legacy of the opposition to Suharto, including that of PDI-P, always plays a role.

