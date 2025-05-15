Politics
Putin jumps up Ukraine who talks to Türkiye while Russia is pressure from Trump, launches insults in Zelenskyyy
Istanbul – Russia and Ukraine exchanged insults on Thursday when the negotiators had, temporarily, to meet in Türkiye for the first direct peace talks in more than three years. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia for sending a “decorative” delegation when he landed in Ankara for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Russian officials, for their part, called Zelenskyy “pathetic” and a “clown” for The defying president Vladimir Putin presents himself In person for talks, while praising new territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin clearly said Thursday that President Trump's push for a ceasefire in the three -year war – a war he said he could end in a few hours – did not change the rooted position of Moscow on the dead end.
The exchange of personal beards between Moscow and kyiv was able to take the chance of any breakthrough during talks in Türkiye. It was not even clear if talks between the parties at war would take place.
Putin did not come to Türkiye, despite the days of international pressure. Instead, the Russia's negotiation team, which led to Istanbul on Thursday morning, was led by a hard line historian and Kremlin aid who denied Ukraine to exist.
“We must understand the level of the Russian delegation and what is their mandate, if they are able to make decisions themselves,” said Zelenskyy from the Tarmac at Ankara airport. “From what we see, it looks more like a decorative deployment” of Moscow, he added.
President Trump said that it was open the opportunity to go to Turkey on Friday, if there was significant progress in talks. But the absence of Putin – as well as all the best diplomats such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov or the Assistant of Foreign Policy, Yuri Ushakov – seemed to decrease the importance of talks, or any possibility of a breakthrough.
Russia said the negotiations would take place in the “second half of the day”, but Zelenskyy said that he would decide on the approach of his delegation until after meeting Erdogan.
Russia launches insults in Zelenskyy for calling Putin to negotiate
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova retaliated with the criticism of Zelenskyy at the Moscow delegation almost immediately. Speaking during a briefing in Moscow, she called him a “model”, a “clown” and a “loser”.
Lavrov called Zelenskyy “pathetic” for trying to persuade Putin to present himself in person.
“At first, Zelenskyy made a kind of statements that required Putin to come personally. Well, a pathetic person,” he told diplomats in Moscow in a television address.
Trump, who pushed a rapid end to the three -year war, said that he could go to Türkiye if he saw significant progress.
“You know, if something happened, I would go on Friday,” he said during a visit to Qatar on Thursday.
Speaking at a NATO meeting in the Turkish coastal city in Antalya, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was “impatient” and willing to consider “any mechanism” to reach a lasting end in war.
Rubio is expected on Friday in Istanbul, “for meetings with European counterparts to discuss the conflict in Ukraine,” said the US State Department.
Poutine himself made the surprise call for direct negotiations After Kyiv and European leaders Pressing it to accept a full and unconditional 30-day cease – A call he also rejected.
Not closer to a Ukrainian-Russia peace agreement?
Despite the wave of diplomacy, Moscow and kyiv's positions remain distant. The name by the Kremlin of Vladimir Medinsky, a hard assistant to Putin, but not a major decision maker, because his first negotiator suggested it does not plan to make concessions.
Medinsky led the missed negotiations in 2022, in which Moscow made radical complaints on Ukrainian territory and asked for restrictions on the army of kyiv. It is known to write ultra-nationalist school manuals that question Ukraine's right to exist and justify the current invasion.
While landing in Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a social media position that the troops had captured two other villages in eastern Ukraine, Torskoye and Novoleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.
Russia has also sent a vice-minister of foreign affairs, a defense minister and the head of his military intelligence agency in the GRU in Türkiye.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv had sent a high -level delegation.
“Our delegation is at the highest level-the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president's office, the military, our intelligence agencies … in order to make decisions that can lead to peace,” he told Ankara.
Russia insists that the talks tackle what it calls the “deep causes” of the conflict, including a “denazification“And the demilitarization of Ukraine. These vague terms that Moscow used to justify his invasion are largely rejected by kyiv and the West.
Moscow officials have also repeated that Ukraine must sell the territory occupied by Russian troops and withdraw from certain regions still under Ukrainian control.
Kyiv wants an immediate 30-day cease-fire and says that he will not recognize his territories as Russian. But Zelenskyy recognized that Ukraine could bring them back by diplomatic means.
