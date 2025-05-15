



Pakistan blames the patronage of the state of Afghanistan while the separatist insurgency intensified in the southwest

Islamabad: Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that an intensive separatist insurgency in the Pakistani province of southwest Balutchistan was reinforced by the patronage of the state of Afghanistan, rejecting that the movement was a fight for rights.

Balutchistan, Pakistans, the largest and the richest in resources, but the poorest, the province, has a separatist insurgency for decades, rebel groups accusing Islamabad of having exploited the natural wealth of the provinces and not to provide jobs, health care and local education. Pakistani authorities reject these allegations, saying they invest billions of dollars in infrastructure, health and development initiatives in the province.

But militant attacks have intensified in recent months, targeting security forces and infrastructure, including projects supported by Chinese. In one of the most cheeky assaults earlier this year, the Balutchistan Liberation Army diverted a passenger train carrying more than 350 people and held them hostage for about 36 hours before the army saved them. The army said that 31 soldiers, rail and civilian staff members had been killed.

In August of last year, at least 73 people were killed when separatist activists attacked the police stations, railway lines and highways in a highly coordinated assault and security forces launched reprisal operations. More recently, seven soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed on May 6 when their vehicle was targeted by an improvised explosive apparatus.

Bugti rejected the assertion that such violence represented a fight for rights.

It is not a national war, nor a fight for rights, he said. It is a futile conflict, and the only suffering are the Baloch themselves.

BUGTI recognized that unequal development in Balutchistan and bad governance and corruption had helped the insurgents to gain ground, but said that the external support of Pakistan enemies, in particular the support of Afghanistan, reinforced the separatists.

Our insurgents live in Afghanistan under patronage of the state, said the CM.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected the Pakistani accusations that it allowed its territory to be used by activists or that it supported any insurgent movement. He says that Pakistan security problems are a national problem.

Bugti said that another factor helping activists were sympathy and public legitimacy provided by civil society groups such as Baloch Yakjehti council. Byc has organized several demonstrations in Balutchistan and walks in the Federal capital, Islamabad, in recent years, highlighting questions such as human rights violations in the province as well as extrajudicial killings and detentions, which the state denies. The Pakistani army previously qualified the civil rights movement as a terrorist proxy.

The insurgents need hollows, they need the legitimate voice of the company, said Bugti, predicting that the insurrection would dissipate.

What happened with the Kurds in Trkiye after 40 long years, is also where these groups will also end.

The Kurdistan group of workers (PKK), which has been locked in a bloody conflict with the Turkish state for more than four decades, announced earlier this week that it dissolved and would end its armed struggle.

The development followed a call from the imprisoned chief of the groups, Abdullah Calan, who urged the PKK to stop his armed struggle and to pursue Kurdish rights by democratic means.

