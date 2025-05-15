Donald Trump's approval notation reverses the course with millennials





President Donald Trump's approval rating among millennials has checked for the first time in months, according to new survey data.

Why it matters

Millennials, generally defined as people born between 1981 and 1996, represent the largest block of the American electorate.

Trump reduced the example of democrats among voters aged 30 to 44 out of 9 points between 2020 and 2024, from 12 points to 3. However, since the start of his second term, polls have shown signs of decline in support for Trump among millennials. However, a new survey shows that its approval rating among this demography could again crawl.

For Trump, a rebound to support voters aged 29 to 44 could help stabilize his approval notes at a time when he faced increasing dissatisfaction on issues such as immigration and the economy. While the millennials have historically leaned democratic, even a slight increase in support during its second mandate could strengthen its effect of political lever and influence the landscape for mid-term of 2026 and beyond.

What to know

After months of decline, Trump's approval rating among millennials has made a lively and surprising rebound, according to a new Yougov / The Economist survey led from May 9 to 12 in 1,850 adults.

Among the Americans aged 30 to 44 – a basic segment of the millennial generation – Trump approval increased to 46% in May, against 38% in April. This wave of eight points mark the highest increase of one month recorded for any demographic group in the survey. In March, its approval in the same age group was 43%, which suggests that May gain represents a complete reversal of the recent downward trend. The survey has an error margin of ± 3.4 percentage points.

Photo-illustration by Newsweek / Getty

On the other hand, the support of young voters slides. Approval between 18 to 29 years old – many of which supported Trump in surprising number in 2024 – fell strongly. After obtaining 47% of the votes of this group in the last elections, compared to 36% in 2020, Trump now seems to lose ground.

In March, 44% of voters under the age of 30 approved its performance, while 48% disapproved. In May, only 35% agreed, while disapproval climbed to 56% – a clear sign of erosion in a key tranche of the vote of young people.

The support of older Americans, however, remains largely stable. Voters aged 45 to 64 gave Trump a 48% approval rating in the previous survey and 47% in the last. Among these 65 years and over, its approval took place at 45%, with a marginal drop of disapproval from 54 to 53%. This stability among older demography, which traditionally leans more republican and votes at higher rates, continues to provide a solid base to Trump.

Trump's rebound with the millennials comes after weeks of affected figures linked to economic anxiety and the repercussions of his “Liberation Day” prices. The movement of politics rocked the markets, causing a strong sale before a possible recovery. But the public feeling did not rebound as quickly as the Dow. Surveys throughout April have shown slippery approval ratings – not only for Trump's overall performance, but also for its economy management.

Now, however, several surveys suggest that bleeding has stopped. Newsweek tracker places Trump's overall approval at 46%, with 51% disapproving – an increase of 44% in the approval of the previous week. Meanwhile, the latest Tipp Insights survey, led from April 30 to May 2 in 1,400 adults, found that Trump's net approval at -5 (42% approves, 47% disapprove), a slight improvement compared to -7 in early April. The margin of error of this survey is ± 2.7 percentage points.

However, the broader trend remains stagnation more than resurgence. Trump's approval notes have not improved considerably since mid-April, but they have not deteriorated either. A YouGov survey carried out from May 6 to 8 stung its approval at 42%, unchanged from the previous week, while the disapproval is slightly lowered from 52 to 50%.

And in the latest Yougov / The Economist survey, Trump's overall approval rating increased from 1 point to 43%, while its disapproval rating remained at 52%.

Likewise, a Quantus Insights survey from May 5 to 7 has not shown no significant movement, strengthening the idea that the number of Trump has stabilized – for now.

What people say

Lucas Walsh, an expert in political behavior for young people and professor at Monash University in Australia, told Newsweek: “The drop in support among young voters – many of whom supported Trump in 2024 – maybe because many react to questions rather than party alleviating. From Trump's vertiginous elections, contradictory announcements through questions.

“Economic difficulties and uncertainty generally affect young people disproportionately compared to older voters during economic slowdowns.

“These young voters often care about the lines of the Red and Blue Party and more on problems, in particular progressive problems, and the problems affecting the results of their daily life.

“Because millennials are a more politically fragmented and volatile group, current trends can be motivated by the continuous lack of credible democratic alternatives [former Vice President Kamala] Harris' failed campaign.

“While Trump was able to move on to young people, the scale and the range of his announcements make all the identifications of the voting models make it difficult. It's like trying to catch a ball on a Russian mountain.”

What happens next

Trump's approval rating among millennials could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

