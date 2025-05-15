It has been almost a year since British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the Labor Party to one of the biggest Victories of landslide in modern history.

The reason for the triumph is easy to understand. Great Britain had undergone 14 years of degradation and despair in the context of a series of incompetent and corrupt conservative governments. The British people hoped that Starmers Labor would restore decency, honesty, administrative capacity and national pride.

It did not happen. Ten months later, Starmer is rooted as the deeply unpopular Head of a despised government.

The good judges doubt that Starmer will be able to keep his own Holborn seat in the next elections, not to mention the work towards a second victory. As misfortune develops among labor deputies, some are starting to wonder if Starmer can survive as a leader until the next election.

The reasons for this collapse are not difficult to find. Starmer has promised a new integrity into public life. InsteadHe was dragged in a series of minor Sleaze scandals, as well as possible displaying a miserable judgment and the worst depravity.

New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on



He is almost as dishonest as Boris Johnson, and that really says a lot. The work has failed to restore good economic management or restore animal spirits to a stagnant economy. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, the unhappy David Lammy can generously be described as entirely out of his depth, while the starmers insign up on the sale of weapons in Israel in the current circumstances challenge understanding.

This week's debacle migration Does a particularly useful case study. This shows why Starmer is such a bad Prime Minister.

Serious alarm

There are serious problems with the system and a migration white paper is certainly necessary. All the proposals of the interior secretary, Yvette, are not lacking in merit.

The main problem is Starmer. The words he used to justify new measures to target migrants were dishonest, cynical, inflammatory and racist.

Prime Minister Journalists said: I do this because it's true, because it's just, and because it is what I think. But he said exactly the opposite in the recent past.

The move of Starmer against Palestinian refugees highlights the collapse of the Liberal Center Learn more

Run for the work department five years ago, Starmer insisted that we must plead in favor of the advantages of migration, adding that Great Britain does not make scapegoats and that the failures of public services are not the fault of migrants or people who come here.

Now, Starmer echoes Enoch Powell, which has notoriously introduced racism in British politics in 1968, with the affirmation that migration makes Great Britain a Island of foreigners.

It's good when a young person without experience in the world reconsiders his vision of the world. But Starmer was at the beginning of sixty. He struck the place. It is therefore a question of serious alarm that he should now adopt a set of new opinions on almost each of the big questions of our day.

When Starmer defended the work department, he promised to Tuition feesincrease taxes On high wages, take rail, mail, energy and water in public propertyPut human rights at the heart of foreign policy and defend the free movement of people. He also insisted that former Labor Head Jeremy Corbyn Her friend.

It is perfectly reasonable – indeed a sign of moral strength and intellectual capacity – to reassess opinion when the facts change. The starmers problem is that the facts have not changed.

The case for the renationalization of our public services is in fact stronger today than when Starmer pleaded him five years ago. The same goes for higher taxes on the rich. The economic and human arguments for free movement are as powerful today, when Starmer seeks to stop it, as when he argued in favor of migration five years ago. Human rights count even more today in the middle of the massacre in Gaza than when Starmer has committed to put them at the heart of foreign policy.

Dangerous model

Starmer is, in short, a mess. There is no vision of the world, consistency or intellectual analysis. His opinions on the big questions of our time are likely to modify without explanation or warning, and at some point.

This unstable behavior model would indeed be disturbing in anyone occupying a responsible position – and is scary, and even dangerous, in a Prime Minister.

But there is a rhyme and a reason for the political and moral meanders of the starmers. This is well explained in a powerful book and well informed by the investigative journalist and anti-corruption researcher, Paul Holden, who is released later this year.

Starmer's work has joined Kemi Badenoch conservatives and the frage reform in the battle for a small group of racist voters

In Fraud: Keir Starmer, plowing together and the crisis of British democracyHolden is not trying to breathe the meaning or clarity in the tragic vacuum of starmers' policy. It would be an impossible task. But he confidently supports that under intellectual and moral chaos, there is, if we look strong enough, a rather pathetic coherence.

Holden explains that Starmer, having no conviction of himself, is defined in terms fixed by his political opponents. During the election of labor leaders, Starmer saw his main opponent like Rebecca Long-Bailey, champion of labor on the left, and he systematically copied his policies. Once established as a leader, Starmer knew that he had to beat the curators of Rishi Sunak – hence the regular change to the right.

Now as a Prime Minister, Starmer turns to the next elections, where he perceives the reform of the leader of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage as an imminent threat. Holden argues that, just when he moved his policies to the left in order to repel the length, Starmer now moves to the extreme right in order to position himself for the battle against Farage. Since Farage is Powell's political heir, it is natural that Starmer adopts the Powells language.

I read a copy to the prior test of Holdens Book. He magnificently elucidated Starmers Careen of the honorable left to the racist right of British politics, of the long length at Farage in five short years. As a result, Starmers Labor joined the Kemi Badenochs conservatives and reforms the battle for a small group of racist voters.

A large space has opened in central soil for a party ready to plead in terms of honesty, decency and humanity in our public life.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the eye of the Middle East.