Hometown: Imran Khan brings joy to his new house in Williams Lake





It is difficult not to smile while listening to Imran Khan tell a part of the story that brought him where he is, living and working at Williams Lake.

Khan radiates joy by telling his story, despite the difficulties he has overcome and the Canadian winter time.

“This whole trip was fantastic,” he said, describing it as a “dream”.

“We cannot believe how much we did.”

He clearly appreciates every opportunity that has been given to him, and he is incredibly happy to be in Lake Williams.

To arrive here, with a job in the Regional District of Cariboo as a professional in the Geographic Information System (GIS), Khan came from the occasion that many of us can hardly understand.

Khan was born in a rural village in Pakistan in the 1980s. There was no electricity in the village at the time.

He was raised by his grandparents after losing a parent when he was very young. They lived in a simple house, he said, surrounded by agricultural fields. At the age of 11 or 12, he was already working for the family business while going to school.

He became a teenager in the rural village with his grandparents, then, after the 10th year, he moved to join his surviving parent and his colleagues brothers and sisters in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

This significant passage from a small rural community to a city with a population estimated at around 25 million people woke it up in a different world.

“I have to carry a little of my own burden,” he said about the realization that the change in the circumstances of life has brought it.

While he applied to join the Pakistani navy, he was not accepted, something he looks at with relief now, because that leads him rather to his profession in geography and where he is now.

Thanks to his studies, Khan was able to obtain a well-paid job in Saudi Arabia, where he and his wife Umrah Imran lived for a while, but also knew that they had no real future there. The couple got married by an arranged wedding in Pakistan and married for 11 years.

In Saudi Arabia, which is strongly based on foreign workers, it can be difficult to become a citizen and Khan said that the couple hoped to travel, which is not necessarily easy with a Pakistani passport.

They therefore applied to immigrate to Canada and after following a long request, they were accepted. While traveling in their new house, their plane was diverted to New York due to a snowstorm in Toronto. They sat down while waiting on the plane for hours before finally returning to Toronto, then getting on another plane to finally arrive in Calgary in March 2023.

Khan said the big challenge at the start was to find a job and even he actively consulted in Alberta for months, despite the list of short lists and interviews, he was not very lucky. He found an occasional position at the University of Saskatchewan with a collaborative research project, which he still has, but the role is only a few hours a month.

Finally, he was offered a position on a contractual basis in the regional district of Cariboo, so the couple decided to jump and move to Williams Lake.

“For me, it was a really interesting trip,” he said.

“This place was really welcoming,” said Khan, adding that the city was “full of pleasant surprises”.

The CRD's work turned into a permanent and Khan said he appreciated the opportunities he had had in Williams Lake.

He and his wife still travel to Alberta every month as she endeavors to finish his master's degree through the University of Lethbridge on the Calgary campus.

The couple had frightening experiences going back and forth, bad weather and bad roads to people throwing eggs on their vehicle overnight, but Khan still does not seem discouraged and proudly declares that his wife was only late for lessons once.

Khan is now part of the board of directors of the Williams Lake Muslim Association, volunteering with the partners of Cariboo Chilcotin for literacy and is enthusiastic about being in Williams Lake.

“I want to be a positive member of the community,” he said.

