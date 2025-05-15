I don't know why called a policy





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Podcastor Mikhael Sinaga said he did not know the reason why the police examined him as a witness concerning the case of the fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Ah, I don't know why I was called,” said Michael after being inspected at Polda Metro JayaWednesday (05/14/2025). Read also: Peradi United, allegedly, fake Jokowi diploma accusations have long been planned Mikhael said he was just a host of the Sentana TV Youtube channel. “I don't know what is the relationship with that,” he said. However, the examination of the investigators of the state security sub-receiver of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey on the Metro Police on him as a witness has not been completed. “Tonight, the inspection is not over and will continue on Monday next week,” he said. Mikhael said this exam has been reported until next week because he was already tired. “Because the equipment to ask is still a lot and I think it has been very tired, because it has been examined since this morning,” he said. Despite this, said Mikhael, the investigators had asked dozens of questions related to the reports made by Jokowi. “I was asked questions about 50 questions by the examiner,” said Michael. Read also: examined on the false accusations of diploma of Jokowi, Michael Sinaga applesté experts on the podcast When asked if this examination included the presence of the former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Roy Suryo as a guest speaker on the YouTube channel of Sentana TV, Mikhael said he did not know. “You can wonder, the examiner. Because those who know better what has been requested. Because he had not yet got there,” he said. Based on the research of Kompas.com on the YouTube account of Sentana TV, Mikhael appeared several times as a resource and discussed the accusations concerning the false diploma of Jokowi. Reported earlier, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially reported the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday (04/30/2025). The report is recorded with the number LP / B / 2831 / IV / 2025 / SPKT /Polda Metro Jaya.

