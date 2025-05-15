Trump told Tim Cook that he didn't want to build iphones in India





Donald Trump speaks alongside the CEO of Apple Tim Cook (L) at the first meeting of the American WorkForce Policy Advisory Board in the dining room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2019.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty images

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he said to Apple CEO Tim Cook, that he didn't want the technology giant to build his products in India, taking firing from the company's moves to diversify the production of China and the exhortant to pivot the United States.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” said Trump. “I said to him:” My friend, I treated you very well. You come here with $ 500 billion, but now I hear that you are building all India. “I don't want you to build in India.”

Trump was referring to Apple’s commitment to an investment of $ 500 billion in the United States, which was announced in February.

Apple has increased production in India in order to make around 25% of global iPhones in the country in the coming years, as it seeks to reduce dependence on China, where around 90% of its flagship smartphone is currently assembled.

“I said to Tim, I said, 'Tim looks, we have really treated you, we have supported all the plants you have been building in China for years, now you are building us. We are not interested in building in India, India can take care of themselves … We want you to build here,” said Trump.

The American president added that Apple would “increase” his production in the United States, without disclosing other details.

CNBC contacted Apple.

Trump comments on the American technology giant while discussing Washington's wider trade relations with India.

Trump said India is “one of the highest pricing nations in the world”, adding that the country has offered an agreement in the United States where “they are ready to literally charge us any price”.

As part of the White House commercial protectionist policies revealed in April, Trump imposed a 26% reciprocal rate on Indian products, which was temporarily lowered until July.

The main partner of the Apple Assembly in India, Foxconn, received approval from the Indian government on Monday to build a semiconductor factory in the country in a joint venture with HCL Group.

Apple has spent decades strengthening its supply chain in China, but turned to other countries such as Vietnam and India to extend its production capacity.

But experts generally agree that the movement of iPhone production in the United States would be very unlikely due to the final price of the final product. Variable estimates put the cost of an iPhone between $ 1,500 and $ 3,500, if it was made in the United States

Apple is currently manufacturing very few products in the United States currently, the Giant, Giant, Giant, currently produced the Mac Pro in the United States in February, he announced that it would launch a manufacturing plant in Texas to produce servers for Apple Intelligence, its artificial intelligence system.

