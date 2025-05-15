The sons of Imran Khan break the silence, urges Trump, the world leaders to intervene on “inhuman” prison conditions





The sons of Imran Khans are launching an emotional global appeal, urging leaders like Donald Trump to intervene on what they call inhuman prison conditions and political injustice.

New Delhi:

In a rare and emotional public call, Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, called international leaders, including the former American president, Donald Trump, to intervene and help to secure the release of their father.

The two brothers, both British citizens and generally private personalities, spoke for the first time of what they describe as the injustice and inhumanity of their father incarceration. In an interview with citizen journalist Mario Nawfal, they revealed disturbing details on the prison conditions of Imran Khans and urged world attention to what they believe to be the systematic suppression of democracy in Pakistan.

Life in a “death cell”: the family describes severe conditions of detention

The 72 -year -old politician and former cricket icon has been imprisoned since August 2023, serving a 14 -year sentence in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in a corruption case. He faces more than 100 accusations ranging from corruption to improper use of state secrets, which he all denies, saying that they are politically motivated.

According to his sons, Khan is held in complete isolation in a high security cell they called a death cell.

He does not have access to doctors, no sun, and he is cut off from the world, said Sulaiman, the eldest son. We are supposed to speak to him every week according to the orders of the court, but we can only speak once every few months.

Qasim also allegedly alleged that his father was held in total darkness for ten days at a given time, with the electricity closed in his cell. These statements echo the previous statements made by their mother and their ex-wife of Khans, Jemima Goldsmith, who, in October 2023, accused the Pakistani government of refusing to the legal advisers of Khan and the necessities.

A plea for international pressure

Speaking with visible concern, the brothers called on the world community to raise their voices. Their most striking request addressed US President Donald Trump, whom they asked to help defend the release of their fathers.

Wedding love to talk to Trump or anyone with an influence, said Qasim. It is not only a question of our father, these are fundamental human rights and restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Sulaiman has added, it's too calm for too long. We want to create noise around this problem. Anyone who can help, please introduce yourself.

No matter, no compromise: Khan's sons exclude good deals

Addressing speculations according to which Imran Khan could seek a political agreement to obtain his freedom, the brothers were unequivocal.

He will not exchange his principles against freedom, said Qasim. He always told us: if you defend the truth, you will pay a price. He lives this price now, and he will not give up those who stood next to him.

Their declaration comes in the midst of reports according to which Khan refused several offers of an agreement which would involve backing from the policy in exchange for Clémence.

PTI and legal challenges

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), has constantly raised alarms concerning its prison conditions, depositing several petitions before the High Court of Islamabad. However, legal progress has been slow and supporters argue that the judiciary undergoes political pressure.

While the Pakistani government argues that all the actions against Khan are legal and within the constitutional limits, the criticisms affirm that the current cases reflect a broader attempt to dismantle the votes of the opposition and to suppress dissent.

A personal and political crisis

Although visibly shaken by the situation, the brothers stressed that their public attraction is not only motivated by personal pain, but by a broader concern for the future of Pakistans.

We miss our father, of course, said Qasim. But what really breaks us is to see a nation losing the man who gave him everything.

With the political fate of uncertain Khans and Pakistan democracy under surveillance, the emotional call of the sons marks a rare moment of family activism in a deeply polarized political climate.

What awaits us

While international human rights organizations and foreign governments continue to monitor developments in Pakistan, advocacy from the Khan family adds a personal dimension to a growing global conversation. Whether it results in diplomatic pressure or not, but the message of Khans sons is clear: they believe that the world must act before it is too late.

