Ukraine Zelenskyy arrives in Türkiye for talks with the Russian delegation sent by No-Show Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent assistant aid and ministers to organize peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey on Thursday, rejecting kyiv's challenge to go there to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin last weekend Direct negotiations proposed With Ukraine in Istanbul and Zelenskyy said that he would wait for the chief of the Kremlin.

But after keeping the world guess for days on Putin's plans, the Kremlin appointed a lower level delegation on Wednesday which did not include the president and was described by the European allies of kyiv as a snob.

Zelenskyy's plane landed at Esenboga airport in Ankara and he was to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would decide on the next stages of talks with Russia after meeting with Erdogan.

Zelenskyy told journalists that the level of the Russian delegation sent to Türkiye for discussions was “decorative”.

Putin did not plunge the perspectives for discussions on confusion. Russia said they would take place in Istanbul in the second half of the day, but Turkey said that no meeting was still planned.

“We must understand what type of level is the Russian delegation, and what mandate they have and if they can make decisions,” said Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump, addressing journalists of the presidential plane during his trip to the Middle East, seemed to mitigate the expectations of turkey discussions on Thursday.

“Nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered,” he said.

Washington looks closely

Zelenskyy had launched Putin earlier this week wondering if he was courageous enough to introduce himself. The Kremlin says that Putin who is also threatened with even more strict European sanctions to “suffocate” the economy of Russia does not respond to the Ultimatums.

The Russian delegation appointed by the Kremlin is led by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky and includes an assistant defense minister, a vice-minister of foreign affairs and the chief of the GRU Military Intelligence Agency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to media members when he arrived at Esnboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, for interviews with Russian officials, war between countries in fourth year. (Huseyin Hayatsever / Reuters)

The Kremlin said that Putin had held an end of evening meeting with ministers, military commanders and spy leaders to discuss upcoming talks.

The teams at war had face -to -face talks in March 2022, just a few weeks after Putin sent her army to Ukraine, talks also held in Türkiye.

The two try to show Trump that they are serious about peace, when he presses them to put an end to what he calls “this stupid war”. Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict unless there is clear progress.

Hundreds of thousands were killed and injured on both sides in the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its mediation efforts unless there is clear progress.

After having relied heavily on Ukraine and competing with Zelenskyy at a meeting at the Oval Office in February, Trump has shown increasing impatience with Putin in recent weeks and threatened with additional sanctions to reach Russian trade.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, on the right, are expressed Thursday in Antalya, Turkey. The two expressed cautious optimism on talks elsewhere in the country involving Ukraine and Russia. (Uttas / AFP / Goty members)

Trump, on Friday, who is on three nations tour, said that he would go to talks in Türkiye “if it was appropriate”.

Zelenskyy supports an immediate 30-day ceasefire, but Putin said he wanted to start talks to which the details of such a truce could be discussed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking at a NATO meeting in Turkey, said there was no military solution to the conflict, and Trump was open to “practically a mechanism” that would lead to peace.

Ukraine is looking for safety guarantees

The Russian forces control almost a fifth of Ukraine, Putin quickly held her long -standing requests to give in the territory, abandon his ambitions for membership in NATO and become a neutral country.

Ukraine rejects these terms as equivalent to capitulation and seeks guarantees of its future security of the world powers, in particular the United States.

The retirement department of national defense manager Andrew Rasiulis at the perspective of the talks in Russia-Ukraine Get the latest people on cbcnews.ca, CBC News App and CBC News Network for news and analysis

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, said that Zelenskyy had shown his good faith by coming to Turkey, but there was an “empty chair” where Putin should be seated.

“Putin is stuck and clearly has no desire to enter these peace negotiations, even when President Trump expressed his availability and his desire to facilitate these negotiations,” he said.

Estonia, a member of the EU and NATO that borders Russia, said Putin delivered a “slap in the face” by sending a low -level team.

Stressing the level of tension between Russia and the Alliance led by the United States, Estonia said that a Russian fighter has “raped NATO territory” while the Estonian navy tried to hold an oil tanker based on Russia under the British sanctions.