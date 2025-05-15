Oil prices fall on Donald prevails over the comments of the Iran agreement





Oil prices dropped Thursday after Donald Trump suggested that his administration progressed in his indirect discussions with Iran to conclude an agreement to limit the nuclear program of Islamic republics.

Brent crude crude prices, the international index, slipped up to $ 3.7% per barrel after the US president said Washington was seriously negotiating with Iran.

Were in very serious negotiations with Iran for a long -term peace, Trump told Doha, in the second stage of his Gulf tour, according to a report by the White House press pool. Maybe got closer to perhaps agree.

He gave no details to save his comments.

The prices of West Texas Intermediate, the American reference, fell up to 4.1% of decrease to $ 60.57 per barrel. WTI and Brent then recovered some of their losses to exchange approximately 2%.

Trumps' comments came after his envoy Steve Witkoff had a fourth round of talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday before the trips to the Presidents in the region.

The Irans Ministry of Foreign Affairs described negotiations as difficult but useful.

Experts say that securing an acceptable agreement for both parties will be a long and very complex process given the deep levels of distrust between enemies and the scale of nuclear advances in Irans.

US officials have given mixed signals on what they demand from Iran, but in recent comments, Witkoff reiterated that the Trump administration wanted the complete dismantling of the Teherans nuclear program.

He told Breitbart on Friday, an American right -wing website that Iran should dismantle its three main nuclear installations and warned that if the talks did not progress on Sunday, they would not continue and should take a different route.

But it would be a red line for Tehran, who insists on the fact that as a signatory of the non-proliferation treaty, he has the right to enrich uranium at the national level.

While Trump has repeatedly declared that he wanted an agreement with Iran to resolve the crisis, he also threatened military action if diplomacy failed and repaired sanctions against Iran as part of his alleged maximum pressure campaign.

After the last series of talks in Oman, Araghchi said that there would be no compromise on Irans' law to enrich uranium.

He added that there was the possibility that we accept certain limits concerning the dimensions, quantity and level [of enrichment] During a period to strengthen confidence.

But the question of enrichment is not negotiable, as is the abolition of sanctions, he said.

His comments stressed that Iran could be willing to accept an agreement similar to the 2015 agreement it signed with the United States and other global powers which seriously limited its nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions.

Under the terms of this agreement, which has taken more than two years to negotiate Iran was not authorized to enrich uranium greater than 3.67% and its enriched uranium stock was capped at 300 kg.

But after Trump unilaterally withdrawn the United States from the 2018 agreement and imposed waves of sanctions on the Republic, Iran increased its nuclear activity. For several years, it has enriched uranium up to 60% purity, which is close to the quality of weapons.

Trump used his tour of three gulf countries to rage against Iran and take the opening of the prospect of an agreement.

In a speech in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said that if the Arab states focused on the creation of regional stability and global stability, Irans leaders focused on the theft of the wealth of their peoples to finance terrorism and blood abroad.

He also said: if I can conclude an agreement with Iran, I will be very happy.

But if the leadership of the Irans rejects this branch of olive tree … then we will have no choice but to inflict a massive maximum pressure, [and] Driver Iranian oil exports from scratch, he added.

The Irans Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Trumps as deceptive and offensive, claiming that they aimed to cause a division between Iran and its Arab neighbors.

Irans oil exports were on average 1.56 million barrels per day from January to May this year, making it the fourth exporter of the OPEC oil cartel, above Kuwait and Nigeria, according to the Vortexa energy data group.

Analysts fear that there is an increasing gap between the increase in oil production in OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and low demand.

The International Energy Agency said Thursday that economic uncertainty would slow the growth of the world's oil demand to 650,000 barrels per day for the rest of 2025, against almost 1 million barrels per day in the first quarter.

Additional Malcolm Moore reports in London

