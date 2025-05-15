



The government of Boris Johnsons explained on several occasions to the public how Brexit would mean regain control of the British borders and the migration system, which facilitates the return of illegal migrants that cross the channel. Unfortunately and loop for the following bit, because it can be a little shocked, his government was far from all the details. A disclosed recording of the man who is now, not counted, the secretary at the Maison de l'Ombre shows that the government of the time had not realized that half of the people who arrived on the British coast had already claimed the asylum elsewhere on the continent and could have been returned if only the United Kingdom did not leave the block and its agreement of Dublin.

In the disclosed recording obtained by Sky News, Chris Philp for him, he is heard late deploreing the exit of the Uks from the Dublin agreement meant that the United Kingdom can no longer count on returning it to the place where they claimed the asylum for the first time. Seeming to suggest that the government of Johnsons was taken by the fact that leaving the EU meant that he is no longer part of his asylum agreement, he continued: when we checked him [we] have found that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed the asylum before elsewhere in Europe. Awkwardly for the unfortunate Philp, he cannot claim total ignorance of the rules of Dublin, since, as Minister of Immigration, in 2020, he argued that in fact, leaving the agreement would make him Easier So that the country expels those who do not have the right to be here. Read more: GB News predicts with 18% support In August of the same year, he said: Dublin's regulations contain a number of constraints, making people who should be returned a little more difficult than we wanted. Of course, on January 1, well outside these Dublin regulations and the United Kingdom can adopt a new approach. The conservatives have denied having misunderstood the Dublin agreement, saying: the last government had a plan and no one, including Chris, has never suggested the opposite. But Philps recorded comments made in a zoom call with all the holidays on April 28 of this year, just before local elections were the first to go to Sky News recently. A recording of the secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, showing the desire to come to a kind of pact with the reform (something that leader Kemi Badenoch excluded) was also disclosed to the broadcaster not long ago. What asked the question that could be for Badenoch and its best team?

