Trump praises the plan of the Liberty Zone for Gaza during his stay in QatarExBulletin





President Trump dances while his campaign song “God inje The USA” plays on stage at the Air Base of Al Udeid in Qatar on May 15, 2025. Win McNamee / Getty Images Europe Hide Legend

Toggle legend Win McNamee / Getty Images Europe

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the Al-Budeid air base, Qatar President Trump said Thursday that the Gaza Strip should be transformed into a “freedom of freedom”, double its proposal to move Palestinians from the territory, just as Israel provides for a major offensive and intensifying deadly air transactions, killing more than 150 people in the past.

Trump is at the last stage of a trip to the Middle East a visit that did not include a stop in Israel. He mainly bypassed the question of war in Gaza in his public remarks during the trip, but made comments to journalists after a round table with business leaders in Qatar.

“Gaza has been a territory of death and destruction for many years,” said Trump. “I have concepts for Gaza which, I think, are very good to make it a freedom of freedom. Let the United States get involved and make it a freedom of freedom.”

The far -right government of Israel has adopted Trump's proposals on Gaza to definitively move the Palestinians outside the territory and make it a real estate development by the sea. Trump's last comments on Gaza were made while he was still in Qatar. All the Arab states have rejected the plan and Hamas called it ethnic cleaning.

Trump's remarks on Gaza occurred on the same day, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks during the war exceeded 53,000 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Hundreds of Palestinians were killed this week in intensified Israeli air strikes, according to hospitals and health officials contacted by NPR.

Trump has described aerial images of the widespread destruction of Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

“There is practically no standing building. It's not like trying to save something,” he said.

A man holds the body of a child in a morgue at the hospital in Beit Lahia, Gaza while he stands next to the bodies of other members of the family killed on Israeli air strikes in the north of Gaza on May 14, 2025.

Toggle legend Anas Baba / NPR ceases a ceasefire ceasefire even if Trump in Qatar, where talks occur

Only one day before Trump's arrival in the Middle East, Hamas released the hostage of Israeli Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier caught by Palestinian activists during the attack on October 7, 2023 against Israel. Liberation has raised the hope that the United States could advance a ceasefire.

Hamas said that he had agreed to release Alexander after rare direct talks with the Trump administration in Qatar before the tour of the Gulf.

The group said on Wednesday in a statement they had reached an understanding with the Trump administration that its release would lead to the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a call to a permanent cease-fire and negotiations to end the war. Hamas wants to guarantee us that an agreement that publishes remaining Israeli hostages would be in exchange for an end of war and Israel removing its Gaza troops.

But the talks seem to be stuck without progress made in recent days, despite the presence of Israeli negotiators in Qatar this week and a visit to the Middle East of Trump, Steve Witkoff, in Israel on Tuesday.

The talks of the US-Hamas have bypassed the Israeli Prime Minister, who is under increasing pressure at home to conclude an agreement that releases hostages.

But the talks seem to be stuck without progress made in recent days, despite the presence of Israeli negotiators in Qatar this week and a visit to the Middle East of Trump, Steve Witkoff, in Israel on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted only on a temporary truce to release certain hostages. He promised to return to war after any break in the fight in order to eliminate Hamas and disarm the group.

During his stay in the Gulf, Trump heard the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar on the need to end the war in Gaza. The Saudi Crown Prince made these comments at a summit of the Arab leaders of the Gulf with Trump, and the Emir in power of Qatar was heard to raise the problem with Trump when he arrived in Doha on Wednesday.

Israel, however, provides an offensive to take control of more territory in Gaza and called tens of thousands of reservist soldiers in preparation. Israel also plans to deploy a plan supported by the United States to distribute food rations to Palestinians who would be forcibly moved to small areas in the south of Gaza.

Israel says that its objective is to ensure that Hamas does not access or does not benefit from help. The United Nations organizations and other Gaza aid groups refuse to participate in the new program, saying that this would put Palestinians more at risk and would move the population more.

Israel has imposed more than two months of blockade on the territory, with the exception of the entry of all help, including food, fuel and medication. The blockade pushed half a million people in Gaza to famine, according to the last review of independent experts on famine. The blockade of Israel has aroused many criticisms from the countries of the world, as well as aid organizations and rights groups.

Emir Sheikh of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speak to President Donald Trump at Al-Uudeid air base on May 15, 2025.

Toggle legend Brendan Smialowski / AFP Trump focuses on major investment agreements in the Gulf

Trump's visit to the Gulf focused on the chords of several billion dollars that strengthen investments in American companies, such as an order signed by Qatar on Wednesday for up to 210 Boeing Airplanes.

Major agreements have also been signed when it was stopped two days in Saudi Arabia this week in technology and AI, but most of the investments and sales in the Gulf states are in the defense and the American weapons.

Trump made rally style comments Thousands of American troops stationed in the Al-Wudeid air base in Qatar on Thursday, saying that he had won the 2020 elections and describing the Biden administration as “bad”.

“You are, without a doubt, the greatest combat force in world history,” he said, adapting his campaign slogan to tell the troops that they “render America again” again “and describing the efforts of his administration to end the diversity initiatives in the army.

“We are not careful if you are politically correct,” he said.

The sprawling air base was used by the United States for air strikes against the Islamic State group and other operations in the Middle East. The United States also has the 5th fleet of the navy positioned off the coast of Bahrain, and the troops present in the bases of the water, where the president should complete his golf tour on Friday.

Aya Batrawy reported in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/15/nx-s1-5399080/trump-gaza-qatar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos