Politics
The rise of native defense under PM Modi
During the night of May 7, Pakistan launched a massive provocation – releasing 300-400 drones and missile -type systems over 36 locations along the western border of India, from Ladakh to Kutch. Supported by heavy artillery bombings and armed drones through the control line, the attack caused certain Indian victims and aimed to submerge the Indian air defenses.
India's response was quick and calibrated. The armed forces have launched precision strikes using native missile systems, AI compatible surveillance drones and intelligent ammunition. Enemy air defense radars have been destroyed and significant losses have been imposed without crossing international airspace or increasing in large -scale conflict.
This new and measured reprisals reflects the growing sovereignty of the defense of India – a vision defended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Defense sovereignty is vital for the true independence of a nation. Until a country becomes independent to meet its defense needs, its sovereignty remains incomplete. The purchase of arms and military equipment from abroad is equivalent to the outsourcing of national security and to leave it at the mercy of the others. Recognizing this critical need, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive measures to achieve autonomy. Today, under its leadership, the India's expansion industrial defense ecosystem offers unprecedented force to the nation, firmly guaranteeing its strategic interests.
Akashteer, an advanced control and reporting system (ADCR) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel) for the Indian army. Akashteer is an fully automated integrated air defense system that considerably improves the technology of the vigilance and air defense of India. It represents the new era of sophisticated and self-developed military infrastructure.
In another decisive moment, India ordered its first Aboriginal aircraft carrier (IAC-1) in the navy as a vikrant in 2022. Designed and built entirely in India, Ins Vikrant reinforces the status of India as “ marine of blue water ''-a maritime force capable of operating in the world. With a displacement of 43,000 tonnes when it is completely busy, Ins Vikrant joins the elite group of nations-the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and China-which have the capacity to design and build their own aircraft carriers. Ins Vikrant is now the seventh largest carrier or transporter in the world, presenting the prowess of the shipbuilding of India.
Strategic international collaborations have also played a key role in strengthening India's security architecture under PM Modi. Despite huge external pressures, especially from the United States, India has obtained the purchase of the Russian Air Defense system from the S-400 as part of an agreement of $ 5 billion. The United States had greatly discouraged India to make the acquisition, even threatening sanctions under the previous Trump administration and continuing its pressure under the Biden administration. However, firmly supported against all expectations, the Modi government assured that the strategic interests of India came first.
Likewise, the induction of 36 Rafale fighter planes from France since 2020 has considerably improved the air capacities of India. Contacted with scalp missiles, Rafale jets gave India a decisive advantage over Pakistan F-16 fighters. Reports suggest that India has used burst armed jets of scalp missiles to hit a terrorist infrastructure almost 100 km deep inside Pakistan without crossing the border, highlighting the long -range stripping capacities of jets.
The success of indigenous production and strategic purchases is obvious in the figures. Today, 60% of India's weapons and ammunition is produced at the national level, a substantial increase compared to ten years ago. The main corporate entities such as the Adani group, the Tata and Larsen & Toubro group (L&T) actively manufacture radar systems, artillery and other defense equipment advanced in India, which gives a major boost to autonomy.
Even if India's weapons requirements have increased, a recent report by the Swedish Sipri reflection group noted only an increase of 4.7% of India weapons imports between 2014-2018 and 2019-2023, indicating a relative reduction in dependence on foreign weapons as indigenous capacities increase.
According to a Nomura report entitled “India Defense”, the India's defense sector presents an opportunity for massive order of almost 138 billion USD from the 2010 financial year at the financial year 32. India defense capital expenses should reach 37% of the total budget by FY30, signaling enormous growth possibilities for defense and technological progress companies.
This optimism is already reflected on the stock market. The actions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel) have skyrocketed. Hal's share has increased to Rs 4500, while Bel's went to Rs 316, reflecting growth of more than 1,400% in the past five years. These figures show an increasing confidence of investors in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing of India, reinforced by government support policies under Prime Minister Modi.
The Austrian combat aviation analyst and expert in air war Tom Cooper described India's response to Pakistan's assault after Operation Sindoor as a “clear victory”. Writing on Facebook, Cooper attributed India's success to its higher firepower and advanced multilayer air defense systems. He suggested that Pakistan’s call to a ceasefire was the direct result of depression by the military capacities of India. In his post, Cooper praised the decisive reprisals of India, stressing his domination in the conflict.
Under the direction of the PM Modi, the production of defense of India reached Rs 1.27 Lakh crores during the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 174% since 2014-2015, supplied by the initiative “Make in India”. Defense exports have also affected an RS record 21,083 crosses, increasing 30 times in the last decade and reaching more than 100 countries.
Today, the armed forces of India are stronger, more intelligent and more autonomous than ever. Aboriginal defense capacities increasing and strategic partnerships getting deepening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi really redefined the strategic autonomy and military force of India for the 21st century.
(The author is national spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party)
Warning: these are the personal opinions of the author
