Trump criticisms and supporters unite against the Qatar plane agreement





Reuters

President Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during a signature ceremony in Doha on Wednesday

In his eagerness to accept an Qatar plane, Donald Trump achieved a remarkable feat, uniting many supporters through the bitter political fracture of America.

The problem for the White House is that the unit occurs in opposition.

As would be expected, Trump's opponents in the Democratic Party criticized the president after indicating that he would accept a luxury jet of the Royal Qatari family.

More remarkable and potentially more disturbing for the president is that some of his strongest supporters also have serious reservations on the agreement, even if she has not yet been finalized.

Maga's influencers have described this decision as a “bridge pot”, a grade or an example of high level corruption that Trump himself has always promised to uproot himself.

The Royal Family Qatari plans to give the luxury Boeing 747-8, estimated at $ 400 million (300 million), at the United States Department of Defense, to be used as part of a fleet of aircraft nicknamed Air Force One, the official mode of air travel of the president.

The current fleet includes two 747-200 jets which have been used since 1990, as well as several 757 smaller and somewhat secret.

The White House says that the new plane that may require years and millions of dollars to redevelop and improve will be transferred to the Trump presidential library at the end of its mandate.

Reuters

The National Democratic Committee invaded its own planes on the Trump Florida complex on Wednesday, towing a mocking banner reading “Qatar-A-Lago”

After the news broke out on Sunday, the backlash was fierce and immediate.

“I think the technical term is” Skeezy “, said Ben Shapiro, commentator of the Daily Wire de Defanned, on his podcast.

“Qatar will not give the Trump presidency a jet of $ 400 million in the goodness of their sweet hearts,” he said. “They try to stuff money in pockets in a completely bipartite way.”

He and others underlined the allegations that Qatar has sent money to allegations of terrorist groups that the country has denied and called Qataris “the greatest supporters of terrorism in the world on an international scale”.

Laura Loodor, the influencer of the social media spreading the conspiracy which agitates for dismissals of senior officials of the White House deemed insufficiently faithful, interrupted his constant flow of pro-Trump messaging to criticize this decision.

Although she said she was still supporting the president, she described the plane agreement “a stain” and displayed a cartoon of the Trojan horse, redesigned as a plane and filled with armed Islamist activists.

Watch: Qatar's luxury jet is “a nice gesture,” said Donald Trump

Trump also found little support for the plan in the more traditional outlets.

The New York Post, which can generally be counted on a large part of the Populist maga agenda, has led an blunt editorial: “The jet 'palace in the sky' of Qatar is not a free gift '' – and Trump should not accept it.”

And Mark Levin, a coherent cheerleader of the president on Fox News and his talk show, published on X accusing Qatar of being a “terrorist state” and wrote: “Their jet and all the other things they buy in our country do not provide them with the coverage they are looking for”.

During his first mandate, Trump himself accused Qatar of funding terrorist groups.

Contacted by the BBC, the Qatari Embassy in Washington underlined an interview with the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani gave CNN on the plane.

“It is a government transaction to government.

“Why would we buy an influence in the United States?” He added, arguing that Qatar has “always been a reliable and reliable partner. It is not a one -way relationship”.

In response to criticism of the agreement, the White House has doubled. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the administration was “attached to full transparency”.

“Any gift offered by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws,” she said.

Getty images

One of the aging planes of the Fleet de l'Air Force One, illustrated here to take off outside Washington in 2024

Although there was nothing in exchange for the plane, many commentators said that it would be not to expect the royal family of Qatari to distribute such an important object without any condition.

“They obviously see that if you reward Donald Trump with gifts, this could reimburse the road,” Doug Heye, political strategist and former communications director of the National Republican Committee, told BBC. “Flattery has you somewhere with Donald Trump, and we have seen him repeatedly.”

The American constitution includes a clause preventing civil servants from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatsoever, of any king, prince or foreign state”.

But the White House pointed out that, at least to start, the plane is offered to the United States government.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi is said to have investigated the legality of the agreement and determined that, as there are no explicit conditions attached, this would not represent a bridge pot.

The Conservatives and others quickly stressed that Bondi was recorded as a lobbyist for Qatar before joining Trump's office, at certain times winning up to $ 115,0000 (87,000) per month from his work for the Qatari government.

The Trump organization also continues to maintain links with Qatar and announced an agreement last month to build a luxury golf station in the country.

Getty images

The Attorney General Pam Bondi is a former lobbyist

At a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, the president reprimanded a journalist who raised questions about the ethics of the transaction.

“What do you say to people who consider this luxury jet as a personal gift for you?” asked ABC journalist Rachel Scott.

“You should be embarrassed to ask this question,” replied Trump, after using his “Fake News” jibe.

“They give us a free jet,” said the president. “I could say” no, no, no, don't give us, I want to pay you a billion or 400 million “or I could say” thank you very much “.”

On Truth Social, the president then republished several messages stressing that the statue of freedom was a gift from France and wrote Tuesday: “The Boeing 747 is given to the United States Air Force / Department of Defense, not mine!”

“Only a fool would not accept this gift in the name of our country,” he wrote.

However, even some in Trump's republican party expressed their concern.

“I think it is not worth the appearance of irregularity, whether inappropriate or not,” Rand Paul, Kentucky's Republican Senator, told Fox News.

“I wonder if our ability to judge [Qatar’s] The human rights file will be darkened by this great gift, “said Paul.

Another republican senator, Ted Cruz of Texas, said that the acceptance of the donation would pose “significant spy problems”.

Trump found some support in his party. “Free, that's good. You know, we don't have much money right now to buy things like that,” Sen Tommy Tuberville told CNN.

Doug Heye, the republican strategist, suggested that the agreement may not harm Trump's popularity with its long -term base.

“Trump has been able to transform scandals for years that would otherwise debilitate other politicians into things we forget,” he said. “He is highly qualified in this area.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckg4zk22n9wo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos