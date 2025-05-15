



New Delhi: In the middle of the preparation after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful speech during an event organized by ABP News, just a few hours before operation Sindoor. But, if we believe the Barc ratings, the canal has won only a handful of incremental audience. According to Barc data published Thursday, exclusive PM Modis speech between 8:22 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on May 6 pronounced a relative share of 6.4% for ABP News, an increase of 0.7% compared to the channels of the previous week for the same band. This essentially means that only 6.4% of Hindi viewers watched ABP News when PM delivered the long -awaited speech, and the chain was classified in n ° 8 during this band. Bestmediainfo.com had also highlighted similar anomalies when the address of PM Modi on AAJ Tak was beaten by the Russia-Ukraine TV9 war coverage. Then, the Ministry of Information and Radiation had summoned Barc officials and asked for an explanation. The Barc team attributed this to the four -week roller -to -an applied average for the dissemination of viewers' data for the kind of news. The same year, bestmediainfo.com wrote that the government had approved the course of viewers for the genre of news. However, under the pressure of a few radiudiffusers who would have benefited from the existing rating system, the government has turned a U-turn and allowed data reports to continue as part of the four-week rolling average. In addition to taking place, the government had ordered the Barc to stop reporting data from the hearing from the destination pages, but this directive also concluded the same fate. Although the reason remains under Wraps, industry sources tell Bestmediainfo.com that Barc's management always finds a logic to avoid any change in the status quo. The sources of the industry were of the opinion that Barc officials see any change as biting the ball finding bureaucrats more easily with a poorly placed logic than to face some influential diffusers. During the Waves 2025 recently concluded, the president of Trai, Anil Kumar Lahoti, underlined the need for several rating agencies. However, this trai recommendation has been in the public domain for 67 years, and nothing has evolved in this direction. The government has attempted to hire some measurement companies, but none was ready to take the plunge due to the massive investment necessary to manage a measurement configuration of the audience that meets regulatory standards. When asked if the government would continue to authorize such anomalies due to pressures of certain corners and the inaction of Barc officials, a senior I&B official told Bestmedianfo.com that the ministry would take this case seriously. When the ministry took a U-turn on the process of data in 2023, it was led by Minister I & B Anurag Thakur and Secretary Apurva Chandra. Today, the ministry has a new Minister of the Union of the Management Team Ashwini Vahnaw and the secretary of I & B Sanjay Jaju who recently organized 2025 waves worldwide. The summit, approved by the PM Modi, aims to promote the orange economy, with the creation of content positioned as a key sector at sunrise. However, the new team has not yet acted on the reforms necessary to carry out this ambition.

