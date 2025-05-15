Donald Trump is unleashed at Apple to plan iphones from us from India





Donald Trump struck the apple apt to produce more iphones in India to avoid American prices on Chinese goods, while he continues to push the technological group to manufacture his best -selling aircraft in America.

Speaking in Qatar at the last stage of his Middle East tour, the American president said he had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday after Apple Director confirmed last week that Indian factories would provide the majority of iPhones sold in the United States in the coming months.

The Financial Times previously indicated that Apple was planning to get their supplies from India, all the more than 60 million iPhones sold each year in the United States by the end of next year.

Trump criticized this idea on Thursday, saying he said to Cook: we are dealing with you really well, we have supported all the plants you have built in China for years. We are not interested in your construction in India.

He said Apple would increase their production in the United States after conversation. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Trumps 'comments are the last sign of cooling in the presidents' relationship with Apple, one of the most precious companies.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh this week after having announced an agreement of several billion dollars to sell hundreds of thousands of Nvidia processors to a new Saudi artificial intelligence project, Trump has praised praise on the chief of the manufacturers of chips Jensen Huang of the scene, saying: Tim Cook is not here but you are.

Apple in February undertook to spend $ 500 billion in the United States for four years in power, in particular by producing fleas and servers for AI.

But the company is confronted with enormous challenges in the replication of its vast Chinese supply chain and its production facilities in the United States, which are based on a skilled high technology manufacturing workforce which is now extremely concentrated in Asia.

Analysts believe that it would cost tens of billions of dollars and would take years for Apple to increase iPhone manufacturing in the United States, where it is currently a very limited number of products.

The American secretary of trade, Howard Lutnick, said last month that Cook had told him that the United States would need robotic weapons to reproduce the scale and the precision of iPhone manufacturing in China.

He will build it here, Lunick told CNBC. And the Americans will be the technicians who drive these factories. They will not be those who saw it.

Lutnick added that his previous comments according to which an army of millions of millions and millions of human beings fell in small screws to make iPhones that this kind of thing will come to America had been removed from its context.

The Americans will work in factories like this on large well-paid jobs, he added.

For the government of Narendra Modis, the change of certain apple suppliers to India is the deepest success of a desire to stimulate local manufacturing and to attract companies seeking to diversify from China.

Mobile phones are now one of the best Indias exports, the country selling more than $ 7 billion for the United States during the year 2024-25, compared to $ 4.7 billion the previous year. The majority of them were iPhones, which Foxconn and Tata Electronics apple suppliers do in the southern factories of the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.

Modi and Trump are aligned ideologically and personally friendly, but the high India rates are a point of friction and Washington threatened to hit him with a tariff of 26%.

India and the United States, its largest trading partner, are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, the first tranche that they say they have agreed.

India one of the most tariff nations in the world, it is very difficult to sell in India, Trump also told Qatar on Thursday. They offered us an agreement where, essentially, they are ready to literally charge us any price … They are the highest and now they say no price.

