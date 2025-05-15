



May 15, 2025

Written by Kadira Pethiyagoda

The attack on Pahalgam and the resulting escalation probably have their roots in the change of regime which took place in Pakistan three years ago. After the reversal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new management was faced with constant unrest and public protests. The method experienced to acquire legitimacy was a confrontation with India. Khan himself and others alleged that the Biden administration had played a role in his evidence, an incentive being the neutrality of the PM on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Pakistan soldiers have linked to the United States for a long time. All this reports a dead point in the recent Indian foreign policy: the role of extra-regional powers which are not China, in South Asia. Future Indian governments are likely to deal with pressure to solve this problem, not only for immediate stability, but because refusing external actors, the ability to shape policy in the region is a prerequisite for becoming a great power.

The avoidance of the most popular Prime Minister that Pakistan has ever led to a public outcry. Millions of people paraded by demanding free elections, with Khan as one of the candidates. The state has used increasingly repressive repressions, while public anger has reached an unprecedented tilting point. The only thing that could restore legitimacy and rally people behind the Shehbaz Sharif government was a war with India. Then came on April 22. Terrorists who killed 26 people in Pahalgam provided the Pakistani government with a legitimacy rescue buoy. It was only when the conflict risked becoming uncontrollable which could actually harm Sharifs according to which Islamabad welcomed a ramp out of ramp.

What does that mean for India? For many decades, New Delhi applied Indira doctrine to refuse extra-regional powers in South Asia. After the end of the Cold War, this approach was tempered compared to the United States. Over the past decade, doctrine has been applied with increased vigor against China. This is understandable, given that Beijing has, at least since the end of the Cold War, has been a greater direct threat than Washington.

Pahalgam is a reminder, however, of the importance of paying strategic attention to the role of all power in the India district. According to Khan, the role of the United States in his eviction was to support the generals in their efforts to encourage deputies to vote against him in the first place. By applying Bono CUI or the principle of benefits, it is clear that the interests of Biden administrations were served. Three years ago, Imran Khan visited Moscow, challenged Western requests and proclaimed that he would continue to negotiate with Russia in the interest of the Pakistani people. Today, he is in prison while Islamabad management turns to the United States to drive a cease-fire with India a dramatic reversal. It has even been recently reported that Pakistan has a shortage of artillery ammunition which reduced its capacities to fight against the war at four days, due to the sale of weapons to Ukraine.

Whatever the calculations that Washington made about Imran Khan, New Delhi will probably have learned now that she should have called on the consultation. And if a consultation was offered, the Modi government will now realize that it should have impressed in Biden that the Indiates in regional stability should be taken into account, in particular given the Pakistani military relations with non -state actors. External interference almost always leads to instability.

Such an intervention by New Delhi would have been aligned with the great ambitions of India. Washington has its own version of the doctrine of Indira, the Monroe doctrine, which challenged European intervention in the Americas of the 1800s, offering a loved one and secure abroad for the United States to become a great power. The states considered to be sympathetic have not obtained free pass. As George Washington himself had warned him earlier, the nation which engages in another usual hatred or a usual affection is to some extent a slave. Jawaharlal Nehru echoes this feeling in the 1940s. Trump does the same today. And, well before all, Kautilya said it.

Pahalgam's terrorist attack and subsequent climbing are partly the result of a Pakistani direction with legitimacy in the eyes of its own people after the overthrow of the government of Imran Khans with a foreign hand factor. Over the past decades, New Delhi adopted Indira doctrine to refuse extra-regional powers in South Asia. Today, it applies almost exclusively to China. In the future, however, the Indo-Pakistani confrontation in 2025 will probably mean pressure on future governments to prevent foreign intrigue in neighboring countries, no matter who it implies. It is not the least because, in a multipolar world emerging, the exclusive regional primacy is necessary for the objective of a foreign policy to harden India to become a great power.

The writer was a member of the Brookings Institution and is the author of the Book Indian Foreign Policy and Cultural Values

