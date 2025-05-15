Roy Suryo and Doctor Tifa were examined linked to the accusation of the false diploma of Jokowi





Jakarta, kompas.com – Former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Roy Suryorealizing the examination call as indicated in the allegation case false degree The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Thursday (15/04/2025). Head of the Jaya Police Metro Public Relations Kombes Kombes Pol Ade Ary Syam Indradi said, Roy Suryo arrived at the Directorate of State Security Examination (Kamneg) General criminal investigation on the metropolitan police of Jakarta at 10:05 WIB. “Start clarifying at 10:15 a.m. so far. The hospital is present,” said Ade Ary once confirmed. Read also: Roy Suryo reported that Peradi has united the police for accused a false diploma of Jokowi Besides Roy Suryo, others reported, Doctor Tifaalso underwent an examination at the Kamneg Dreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya sub-note. “TS is present,” he said. Meanwhile, another with the initials was not present. Reported earlier, the 7th president of RI Jokowi officially reported the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (30/04/2025). The report is recorded with the LP / B / 2831 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / POLDA Metro Jaya number. “This is actually a slight problem, the affairs of the false accusations of diploma. But it is necessary to be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” Jokowi told the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Read also: Peradi United offers an additional article to Roy Suryo CS on the allegations of the fake diploma of Jokowi Jokowi lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said that at least five people had been reported to the police for the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The five are hospitals, ice, hospitals, T and K. “We transmit the events that there are 24 objects (videos) that Mr. Jokowi reported. This would also be done by several parts. Perhaps the initials if I can transmit, there are hospitals, ice, hospitals, T and K,” he said. In this case, Jokowi has taken cumulative with article 310 of the penal code and / or article 311 of the penal code, and article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1), article 32 paragraph (1) Article 48 JUNCTO (1), and / or article 27a JUNCTO Article 45 paragraph (4) of the reality number 11 of 2008 of 2008 and electronic information.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2025/05/15/12123351/roy-suryo-dan-dokter-tifa-diperiksa-terkait-tudingan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos