



Lucknow, May 15: The Cabinet of the Uttar Pradesh adopted a resolution on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of the Sindoor operation. The resolution welcomes the bravery and the value of the armed forces and attributes the PM Modi for decisive leadership following a vile terrorist attack in the Pahalgam cashmeses on April 22, which saw 26 innocent tourists slaughtered at the end range. The resolution was adopted at a meeting chaired by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and assisted by the Council of Ministers, including all the State Ministers (MOS). All welcomed the bravery of the armed forces and describes the Sindoor operation as a symbol of India force, unit and collective resolution. The media, the Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Suresh Khanna, said that a congratulations resolution had been adopted on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the People of the State to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. He declared that the Sindoor operation reflects an unshakable commitment to India towards national security and a resolved position against terrorism. “The cabinet greets the bravery, the courage and the dedication of our soldiers and expresses an unreserved appreciation. The entire state of the Uttar Pradesh is very proud of its brave warriors who protected the nation with a firm devotion,” he said. The cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath also expressed its gratitude to PM Modi for providing a solid leadership that made the successful Sindoor operation, informed Khanna. He added: “The whole nation is united against terrorism. The operation is a symbol of our strength, our unity and our collective determination to protect the country. This success has become possible because the Prime Minister gave operational freedom to the armed forces.”

