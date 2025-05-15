Trump says that we and Iran “in a way” agree on the conditions of a nuclear agreement





Donald Trump, Doha president Qatar (AP) said on Thursday that the United States and Iran had somehow accepted nuclear conditions, offering a measure of trust that an agreement is highlighted.

President Donald Trump and the Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani are held during the US national anthem during a state dinner at the Palais de Lusail in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Trump, in an exchange with journalists from a round table in Doha, Qatar, described the talks between the American envoy Steve Witkoff and the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi as very serious negotiations for long -term peace and continued to progress.

However, throughout his visit to the Arab Gulf leaders this week, the president stressed that military action against Irans' nuclear installations remains a possibility if the talks derail.

Iran has somehow accepted the conditions: they will not make it, friendly, nuclear dust, said Trump during the commercial event. Were not going to do nuclear dust in Iran.

Without offering details, he reported an increasing alignment with the terms he sought.

But a first political, military and nuclear advisor to the supreme leader of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told NBC News on Wednesday that Tehran was ready to get rid of his highly enriched uranium stocks which can be armed, accept to enrich it with uranium only at the lower levels necessary for civil use and allow international inspectors to supervise the process.

Ali Shamkhani added that in return, Iran wants an immediate lifting of all economic sanctions.

Trump said his requests had been simple.

They cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's the only thing. It's very simple, Trump said. It’s not like I’ll have to give you 30 pages of details. It's just a sentence. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.

But Trump suggested Wednesday that he was looking for Tehran to make other concessions as part of a potential agreement.

Iran must stop sponsoring terrorism, stop its bloody proxy wars and permanently ceased in a nuclear weapons, said Trump in remarks at a meeting in Saudi Arabia of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.

By finishing his time in Qatar, Trump stopped during an American installation at the center of American participation in the Middle East and spoke to the American troops. The Republican President used his four -day visit to the Gulf States to reject the interventionism of past Americas in the region.

The Al-Udeid air base was a major staging field during the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The base is home to some 8,000 American soldiers, compared to around 10,000 at the height of these wars.

Trump told the troops that his priority was to end conflicts, not to start them.

But I will never hesitate to exercise American power if it is necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners, he said.

Trump has brandished Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar as models of economic development in a region plagued by conflicts. He urged Qatari officials to use their influence to encourage Iran to reconcile with his administration on a nuclear agreement.

Trump then flew to Abu Dhabi to the United Arab Emirates for the last stage of his trip. He visited the great mosque Sheikh Zayed, the largest mosque in the country. The founder of the UAES, Sheikh Zayed, is buried in the main courtyard of mosques.

Trump removed his shoes, which is usual, when he entered the worship and spent time marveling from architecture.

It's beautiful, said Trump.

He will also be organized for a state visit in the evening by the President of the Water Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Palace.

Earlier in the week, Trump met Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and announced his intention to facilitate sanctions against the war torn by the war. The United States has deployed more than 1,000 soldiers in Syria for years to remove the return of the Islamic State group.

Trump congratulated Al-Sharaa, who was linked to Al-Qaida and joined insurgents fighting against American forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian civil war, after the two met in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He called Al-Sharaa a young and attractive. Hard to cook. Hardly passed. Passed very hard. Fighter.

It was a striking contrast from previous years, when Al-Sharaa was imprisoned by American troops in Iraq. Until December, there was an American bonus of $ 10 million for its arrest.

Trump said the opinions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were great factors in his decision to raise sanctions against Syria.

President Erdogan called me and said to me: Is there a way to do this? Because if you don't do that, they have no chance, Trump said. So, I did it.

The Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed President Donald Trump during an official reception ceremony at Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday May 14, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

While going to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Trump reminded the journalists President Joe Bidens 2022 Fist Bump with the Saudi Crown Prince, a moment strongly criticized by human rights activists already upset by the Democrats' decision to hold the meeting.

Trump noted that in Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, he had hugged a lot of hands.

They hungry for love because our country did not give them love, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One. They gave him a fist. Remember the fist bump in Saudi Arabia? He goes to Saudi Arabia and he gives him a fist. That's not what they want. They don't want a fist bump. They want to shake hands with him.

Madhani reported to Dubai. The writer Associated Press Gabe Levin in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

