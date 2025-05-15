Jokowi's lawyer responded to Megawati about the controversy of a false diploma





loading…

The legal advisor of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Rivai Kusumanegara, opened his voice to respond to the declaration of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI who alluded to the controversy of false diplomas. Photo / Dok Sindonews / Isra Triansyah

Jakarta – Legal advice former president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ), Rivai Kusumanegara opened his voice to respond to the declaration of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri who offended the controversy of false diplomas. Rivai assessed that the controversy of false diplomas alleged to its customers was not necessarily completed if the original diploma was shown. – Legal advice former president Joko Widodo (), Rivai Kusumanegara opened his voice to respond to the declaration of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesiawho offended the controversy of false diplomas. Rivai assessed that the controversy of false diplomas alleged to its customers was not necessarily completed if the original diploma was shown. Basically, Rivai assesses the accusations to his customers just to discredit Jokowi. From the start, we had suspected that TPUA's request was not to test the truth but simply cornered and discredited, said Rivai, Thursday 5/15/2025). According to him, the allegation was proven when Gadjah Mada (UGM) University said that the Jokowi diploma was a legitimate diploma. Instead of trusting, he continued, the Jokowi diploma even added a problem. Read also: Touch of the Polemic of Jokowi Diploma, Megawati: If it's true, give it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eecczs9ierw “What a suspicion is proven, where UGM through the Chancellor and Dean showed his copy and explains if the diploma is valid. But what happened is that they questioned the fonts (letters) and the photos, so that our suspicion is true,” he explained. Thus, he considered the question of the false accusations of diploma would not be resolved if Jokowi had shown his diploma of origin. Consequently, according to him, legal measure is one of the efforts to ensure that the controversy of the allegedly false diploma does not make a prolonged prolonger. “So this problem is not as simple as being understood, but has been politicized and aimed at dropping our customers,” he said. “For this reason, in order not to make noise, we submit it to the legal process and yesterday, the original diploma was handed over to the Baresk criminal investigation,” he concluded. As we know, Megawati alluded to the controversy of a false diploma which is now largely discussed. Megawati did not mention the name of Jokowi directly during the floor. Megawati assessed that the controversy of false diplomas caused trouble. He then suggested that the party accused of having shown its original diploma so that this problem does not drag. “It's really difficult, right?” (RCA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1567687/12/pengacara-jokowi-jawab-megawati-soal-polemik-ijazah-palsu-1747299922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos