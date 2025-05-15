Trump is an alpha man but our PM: Kangana Ranaut removes the tweet by comparing the PM Modi to the American president | Bollywood





The actor who became a member of the Parliament Kangana Ranaut made a rare entry of error. Earlier Thursday, she shared a controversial tweet, comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President Donald Trump. She has now deleted the tweet on the advice of BJP chief JP Nadda. Kangana Ranaut posted that she had been invited to delete a tweet. (PTI) What was Kangana Ranaut's tweet? Kangana republished a tweet on Trump asking the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, not to take the manufacture of products in India. She wrote: “What could be the reason for this loss of love? 1. He is American president but the most loved leader in the world is the Indian Prime Minister. 2. Tips the second mandate but the Indian Prime Ministers third mandate. 3. Without doubt, Trump is an alpha male, but our PM is Sab Alpha Male Ka Baap. What do you think? Is it personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity? “” Kangana eliminates the tweet Later, when the tweet attracted a lot of attention to social networks, she removed it. Kangana said in a new tweet, the national president respected shri @jpnadda Ji called and asked me to delete the tweet that I had published concerning Trump asking the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook not to make in India. I regret to publish this very personal opinion of me, according to the instructions, I immediately removed it from Instagram. THANKS. What did President Trump said to Tim Cook? President Donald Trump said HES had asked Apple Inc. to Tim Cook to stop building factories in India to make devices in the United States, pushing the iPhone manufacturer to add domestic production when it moves away from China. I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday, Trump said about his conversation with the chief executive of Apples in Qatar, where he is on a state visit. It builds everywhere in India. I don't want you to build in India. Following their discussion, Trump said that Apple would increase his production in the United States. Apple representatives in India did not respond to a request for comments. About the next Kangana project Kangana Ranaut will make his debut in Hollywood with a main role in the horror drama “Blesed Be the Evil”, reported Variety. She will play alongside the actor of “Teen Wolf” Tyler Posey and the star of “Tulsa King” Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. According to the point of sale, the production of the film should start this summer in New York this summer. The producers have chosen us. Locations to “avoid meeting uncertainties arising from the Trump industry prices recently announced”, as quoted by Variety. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra. She also wrote the script for the film with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.

