Bruce Springsteen Slams Donald Trump Administration at the start of the tour





Bruce Springsteen is proud to be born in the United States, but he is not particularly satisfied with his leadership at the moment.

During the first show of its Land of Hopes and Dreams tour in Manchester, England, the Rock Star criticized the administration of President Donald Trump of the cooperative scene live Wednesday May 14. “The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to call on the right power of art, music, rock and roll, in dangerous moments,” he told his enthusiastic crowd a few moments after his entry.

“In my house, America I love, America I have written and has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration,” he continued, as captured in a clip filmed by a spectator and published on X.

Springsteen continued to sing the namesake song of the trek, “Land of Hopes and Dreams” of 2001, which includes the words: “The dreams will not be thwarted / The faith will be rewarded / Hearing the singing steel wheels / Bells of Freedom Ringing.”

The boss has long been expressed on his opposition to the President in office. During the 2024 elections, Springsteen approved Trump's opponent Kamala Harris, and four years ago, he spoke of his fears surrounding the first offer of the potus twice for a second mandate of the White House in the 2020 race.

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy,” he told Trump's Atlantic at the time. “It simply makes any kind of reform more difficult. I do not know if our democracy could resist four years of its guard. These are all existential threats to our American democracy and way of life. ”

During the Wednesday show, Springsteen echoes these feelings during a speech at mid-spectacle. “In America, the richest men are satisfied with the abandonment of the poorest children in the world to illness and death,” he told fans before singing “My City of Ruins”.

“And in my country, they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers, they make the historical legislation of civil rights have dropped to a fairer and moral society,” he continued. “They abandon our great allies and rank on the side of dictators against those who fight for their freedom.”

The performance marks the first of the dates of the tour that Springsteen and the E Street Band planned this summer. After two other dates in Manchester, he will perform in places in France, Spain, Germany and Italy until early July.

