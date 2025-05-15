Two days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinpings in Malaysia in April, police arrested more than 70 Falun Gong practitioners and would have held them until Xi left the country, echoing a model of detention identified by Icij in his recent investigation of China targets.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa told his partner Icij Malaysiaki, who reported for the first time The detentions, the group had been arrested under the suspicion of being involved in an illegal organization. He refuted The allegations according to which the agents had received instructions to prevent practitioners in a preventive manner before Xis's visit to the country and declared that he had ordered the Kuala Fulurs criminal investigations to take good measures against the group.

As part of the targets of China, who exhibited the tactics of Beijing to silence his criticisms worldwide, Icij noted that during trips abroad between the XIS between 2019 and 2024, local police are detained or arrested dozens of activists, often for fallacious reasons. The targets by the local police included Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, as well as members of the Falun Gong movement.

On April 13, two days before Xi's state visit to Malaysia, a group of 76 Falun Gong subscribers met for a regular Sunday study session in a Kuala Lumpur office previously used by the Malaysian association of Falun Gong dissolved, according to Max Chua, one of the detainees.

China prohibited Falun Gong, or Falun Dafa, in 1999, qualifying the spiritual movement an evil cult. The Malaysian sect has organized public events And demonstrations In the past six months.

While the supporters of Falun Gong gathered at the office, a group of local police officers entered the space and asked for identification cards, said Chua. After collecting the practitioners' cards, the police went to a storage cupboard and released various Falun Gong banners and placed them in the center of the room, according to Jane Teo, wife of Chuas, who was also owned.

Teo said the police denied that he was in a state of arrest, but refused to return his identification documents or allow him to leave.

It is almost a standard operational procedure for the police in Malaysia, a lawyer based in Kuala Lumpur told Icij Andrew Khoo.

After several hours, the police told Teo, Chua and the other practitioners they were taken to a neighboring district police headquarters for having more questioned to participate or give money and printing, display or publication of information on behalf of an illegal company. If it is found guilty, the two charges may be sentenced to a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of more than $ 2,300.

Twenty-nine of practitioners detained in Malaysia are Chinese nationals, some of whom were in the country without legal authorization. It is not clear at what time of the detention of the members of the group was officially arrested and accused of a crime.

We were there who wasted our lives, said Teo. They waste our lives. They also waste their lives.

Chua recalled that the authorities had asked him directly during a second cycle to wonder if he intended to protest while Xiwas visited the country.

The first question that the lady asked me what is your plan for Xi Jinping? Said Chua.

CHUA ended up being held in a locking for four days, and he said that the authorities had confiscated his phones and Teos. The husband and wife, as well as the other Malaysian practitioners, were released after Xi left the country, he said. Several of the Chinese practitioners would have stayed in detention up to two more weeks.

Partner ICIJ Malaysiakini reported Kuala Lumpur police chief Isa denied that his department had received directives to apprehend supporters of Falun Gong before the arrival of Xis. He said the group is an illegal organization and that the arrests had been made in accordance with Malaysian law.

They always organize demonstrations in many places, including near the embassies, it said Malaysiakini. As they are illegal now, they are not allowed to do an activity openly or even in camera.

The police seat of the Cheras district, Kuala Lumpur police and the Malaysian Royal Police did not respond to the requests for comments from the Icijs. The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia did not respond to a request for comments.