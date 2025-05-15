



President Donald Trump received a warning after an effort to dismiss him was suddenly interrupted.

The Democratic representative Shri Thanedar had introduced seven dismissal articles against the president and launched this week the process of forcing a resolution on the floor of the room.

But in an article on X on Wednesday, Thanedar said he had decided not to force a vote on the ground of the room.

Instead, he said that he would broaden his articles of dismissal against Trump and would continue to come together for the support of Democrats and Republicans. “After talking with many colleagues, I decided not to force a vote on the indictment today. Instead, I will add to my indictment articles and continue to rally the support of Democrats and Republicans to defend the Constitution with me,” he wrote.

Why it matters

The sudden cancellation of the removal of the dismissal and the warning issued to Donald Trump report deep divisions within the Congress and a strategic recalibration by the Democrats. He underlines the political volatility surrounding Trump's actions and the difficulty of holding him responsible in a hyper-partisan climate.

What to know

Thanedar accused Trump of having violated the Constitution, citing the expulsion of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly sent to Salvador and the Department of Government (DOGE) cutting funds without approval from the congress.

He also cited Trump's pricing program, for which he used the International Emergency Economic Powers (IEEPA) in a decision which, according to various states, is illegal, as well as his decision to prohibit associated journalists of the White House briefings, and his object of personal data of the Americans by DOGE. Trump faces proceedings for the three actions.

President Donald Trump speaks during a round business table on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, in Qatar. President Donald Trump speaks during a round business table on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, in Qatar. Alex Brandon / AP

“Article Seven, Tyrannical Overach,” said Thanedar. “Finally, and above all, he tries to consolidate uncontrolled power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency,” said Thanedar.

“In this country, we have presidents, not kings. It is not only bad behavior. It is an unranging fault,” he continued.

In his article on X on Wednesday, Thanedar said Trump had committed greater offenses in the days he had filed his accusation articles, including an intention to accept a private jet of $ 400 million in Qatar.

Qatari officials said the plane was given by the Qatari Defense Ministry at the Pentagon, but Trump said the Boeing 747-8 will be used as Air Force One – the official presidential plane. And according to several reports, after leaving his duties, he will be transferred to the Presidential Library Foundation Trump.

But criticism, including the Republicans, argued that Trump's acceptance of the donation could violate the rules of constitutional donation and that it could constitute a foreign influence.

Meanwhile, the concern is developing among the Democrats after the Trump organization began to sell “Trump 2028” hats on his website, reporting support for the president's suggestion that he could continue a third term.

“If we leave this position, we say that the president is above the law. That the constitution of the United States is optional,” said Thanedar last month. “I will not be silent and I call all my colleagues, democrats, republicans and independent, to defend myself.”

“Enough, that's enough. Donald J. Trump must be charged,” he concluded.

But despite Trump's actions, some Democrats press Thanedar to abandon his efforts to dismiss Trump in the middle of a republican controlled house and Senate.

This comes like some in the party, including representative Pete Aguilar, representative Jamie Raskin and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, believe that they should avoid a division vote within their caucus and rather concentrate their messages on the Trump domestic agenda-which in particular proposed this month.

Trump was dismissed twice during his first mandate by the Democrat controlled room: first in 2019 for his alleged attempted pressure on Ukraine to investigate the candidate of the time Joe Biden and again in January 2021 for his role in January 6, 2021, the attack on the American Capitol. It was acquitted by the Senate controlled by the GOP in both cases.

Only three American presidents were dismissed: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Trump. All were acquitted in the Senate and were not removed from his duties. Former President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before being able to face the dismissal on the Watergate scandal.

What people say

The Democratic representative, Shri Thanedar, said on X: “Within fifteen days since I deposited seven articles of dismissal against President Trump, he committed larger offenses, most dangerously, accepting a private jet of $ 400 million in Qatar, that even republican members of the Congress called evil.

“So, after talking with many colleagues, I decided not to force a vote on the indictment today. Instead, I will add to my indictment articles and continue to rally the support of Democrats and Republicans to defend the Constitution with me.

“It is not a single person or a party; it is a question of defending America, our constitution and the rule of law. I will continue to continue all avenues to put this president in opinion and keep him responsible for his many imperative crimes.”

The Democratic representative Pete Aguilar, the president of the Democratic Caucus of the Chamber, told journalists: “At the moment, our goal is to detach himself from the health care of the American people. It is the most urgent and disastrous thing we could talk about this week. Everything else is a distraction.”

Democratic representative Jamie Raskin told journalists: “My message for all my colleagues has been, you could be absolutely convinced of your accuracy, but the Constitution requires that you were going to work with other people to promote consensus.”

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News: “[R]I think now, I think our central goal is the fact that Republicans are currently working on the reduction of 13.7 million Americans in health insurance. “”

The House Republican President Mike Johnson said in a statement: “The Democrats of the House demonstrated once again that they are ready to abuse the constitution in their efforts to hinder the agenda of the American people. Their last charade of fictitious indictment against President Trump is another embarrassing political cascade. Today, the Republicans of the Chamber will quickly reject it.

“While the Democrats are launching adjustments, hinders the police, play political games and demonstrate how many they are in touch – the Republicans work to reduce taxes for families, restore the domination of American energy, strengthen border security, restore peace by force and make government more effective.

What happens next

The indictment and elimination of a president of the office have never been accomplished and remain unlikely unless a party controls the two chambers of the congress by large margins.

Currently, the Republicans control both the Chamber and the Senate, which makes a third indictment very unlikely.

However, Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon warned in November during an episode of his war room podcast that the minority chief of the Hakeem Jeffries room, a Democrat in New York, would lead to another Trump's dismissal if control of the room turned in the middle of the end of 2026.

“Hakeem Jeffries could be, the president of the room in two years,” said Bannon. “And the first thing he will do at the beginning of 2027 is to move Donald Trump. Believe me. They will put $ 10 billion back. They have no one else.”

He continued: “… Hakeem Jeffries is just sitting there, right? He is ready to leave. [billionaire Democratic donor] Reid Hoffmans of the world will put $ 10 billion back to win a few seats, a handful of seats, in places that are somehow democratic anyway. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-impeachment-vote-canceled-2072567

