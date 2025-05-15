Police receive evidence of photocopying of the diploma in the case of the Jokowi report







Jakarta – Police have received a number of evidence related to reports from false diploma accusations Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The first is a collection of content on social networks. “Then, when making a report so far, there is evidence received by the investigator, including a Flash Contains 24 link YouTube videos and content on X social networks, “said the chief of public relations of the metro police commissioner Jaya, Ade Ary, Thursday 5/15/2025). These evidence were received by Jokowi police when they reported the case to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on April 30. In addition, Ade Ary continued, the police received documents in the form of a diploma photocopy. Scroll to continue with content “Then there are degree photocopy documents. Then print legalized and photocopying blanket The thesis and the approval sheet, “he said. 24 witnesses were examined Previously, the metropolitan police of Jakarta submitted the development of reports on the case of the false Joko Widodo diploma (Jokowi). So far, police have examined 24 witnesses. “The initial phase carried out in the formation of information in the context of the journalist's clarification has been taken by information. Until today, 24 witnesses have been taken in place at the investigation process of the investigation process,” said the chief of the public relations of the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta, Ade Ary. Of the 24 witnesses, four witnesses were examined yesterday. Police are still investigating the case. “This is still in depth. Today's update yesterday Wednesday, we stressed that there were four witnesses who were taken,” he said. For today, the Polyda Jaya metro examined two witnesses. Ade Ary said the witnesses examined today were Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa. “Today, Thursday, two witnesses carried out the clarification process. Namely the witness of the hospital was present and the witness of the TT was present. Because the witnesses were not present,” he explained. Also discover the video: the criminal investigation police will perform a Jokowi forensic test (RDH / ISA) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

