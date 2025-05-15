Politics
PM Modi Chaises Réunion to examine progress, future plans in the fishing sector
President of a meeting to examine the progress and future plans of the fishing sector by emphasizing exports of sea fishing and seafood, the Prime Minister said that it was necessary to move to a healthier operating system in order to add value to the supply chain.
He also called to use drones in accordance with technical protocols for the transport of fresh fish from production centers to neighboring markets of cities and cities in consultation with the civil aviation authorities, according to a press release.
Modi underlined the need to improve the processing and packaging of products, while the facilitation of private sector investments was also discussed at the meeting.
Speaking about the use of technology, the Prime Minister said that, similar to Agro Tech in the agriculture sector, the adoption of fish technology in the fishing sector should be improved to improve production, processing and marketing practices.
In an article on X, the Prime Minister said: “presided over a meeting on the means to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this field and have worked largely to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure better access to credit as well as on the markets of our fishermen.” Reunion, he said, included a brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the emphasis on fishery on the high seas.
Chaired a meeting on the means of further strengthening the fishing sector. We attach great importance to this field and have worked a lot to improve the infrastructure linked to the sector and also ensure better access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen. Today pic.twitter.com/wctycwhpzo
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2025
The Minister of Fisheries, Breeding and Laiterie and Panchayati Raj, Lalan Singh and senior officials of the PMO and the Ministry were part of the deliberations.
Modi has said that the management of fish production in “AMRIT Sarovars” will not only improve the subsistence of these bodies of water, but will also improve the means of subsistence of fishermen.
Ornamental peaches must also be promoted as an avenue for the generation of income, according to the press release.
The Prime Minister said that a strategy should be developed to meet the needs in landlocked areas where there is a high demand for fish but not enough offer.
He also suggested that using algae for fuel purposes, as nutritional inputs, in the pharmaceutical sectors and others, should be explored.
All the departments concerned should work together and use the technology to create the results and results required in the algae sector, guaranteeing total property, he said.
Modi has also recommended the maintenance of a negative list of elements that hinder the growth of the sector so that action plans can be made to overcome them to further improve “ease of doing business” and “ease of life” for fishermen, according to the press release.
A presentation was made at the Reunion on the progress made in important initiatives, compliance with the suggestions given during the last review, and the activation framework offered for a sustainable exploitation of fisheries in the exclusive Indian Economic Zone (EEZ) and the high seas.
Since 2015, according to the press release, the government of the Union has increased the investment to 38,572 crores thanks to various regimes and programs, India recording annual fish production of 195 Lakh tonnes in 2024-25 with a sectoral growth rate of more than 9%.
