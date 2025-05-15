Trump says we should `take '' Gaza and transform it into a” zone of freedom “





Donald Trump said on Thursday that he wanted the United States to “take” Gaza and transform him into a “zone of freedom” while Israel tightens his seat and continues his military assault on the Palestinian enclave.

“I have concepts for Gaza which, I think, are very good, make it an area of ​​freedom, let the United States get involved and make it an area of ​​freedom,” the American president told Qatar, the third day of his trip to the Middle East, who started with a visit to Riyadh earlier this week.

Qatar was a key player in efforts to negotiate the end of the 19 -month Israeli war against Gaza and to secure the release of captives held by Hamas. Doha firmly opposed the previous declarations of Trump, which he intends to resume Gaza and transform him into “a riviera from the Middle East”.

“I would be proud to make the United States, take it, made it an area of ​​freedom,” said AFP Trump.

Trump also warned that the United States would return to the offensive if the rebels of Yemens Houthi launched new attacks, despite a cease-fire recently agreed with Washington.

The American president suggested that an agreement on Irans' nuclear program was close, potentially avoiding military conflicts – a development that has dropped oil prices in optimistic renewal for diplomacy.

We are not going to do nuclear dust in Iran, Trump said.

“We are not going to do nuclear dust in Iran. I think we may be getting closer to doing a deal without having to do it '

– President Donald Trump

I think we are approaching perhaps to do an agreement without having to do so, he added, referring to a possible military action.

Oil prices have dropped by more than 3% after Trumps' remarks, while the markets responded to the prospect of a breakthrough in Iran's American negotiations.

Iran held four series of talks with the Trump administration, which worked to prevent an Israeli military strike threatened on the Teheran nuclear program.

You probably read the history of Iran today. It is sort of accepted the terms, Trump told journalists, although he did not specify the agreement to which he was referring.

Donald Trump speaks with Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar as he leaves the Air Base of Al Udeid, on the way to Abu Dhabi, in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025 (Reuters)

According to ABC News, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to the supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran was ready to abandon his highly enriched uranium stocks in exchange for the lifting of American sanctions.

Encourage diplomacy

Trump credited Emir Qatars, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, playing a central role in encouraging diplomacy.

Iran, he said, should say a big thank you to the Qatari chef for urging the United States to avoid military action against his biggest neighbor.

Also on Thursday, during a meeting with business leaders, including the heads of Boeing and Ge Aerospace, Trump said that his administration was considering the development of a two-engage war plane, the F-55, in addition to upgrade to the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor called the F-22 Super, reported Reuters.

“We are going to make an F-55 and-I think that if we get the right price, we need to get the right price-it will be two engines and a super-increase from the F-35, then we are going to do the F-22,” said Trump.

“I think that the most beautiful fighter plane in the world is F-22, but we are going to make a great F-22 and it will be a very modern version of the F-22 Fighter Jet.”

Later Thursday, Trump sent troops at the Udeid American air base in Qatar, where the regional seat of the central command of the Pentagon is based.

“As president, my priority is to put an end to conflicts, not to start them, but I will never hesitate to exercise American power if it is necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners,” said Trump.

“Qatar will also invest $ 10 billion to support this massive base in the coming years,” Trump said by troops.

The American president should go to the United Arab Emirates later Thursday, during the last stage of his lucrative trip to the Middle East, which he presented as an opportunity to create mass jobs at home.

President Donald Trump pronounces remarks to American troops, in front of a reading banner, “Peace by force”, during a visit to the Air Base of Al Udeid in Doha, on May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, he said what he described as the biggest case in the history of the American jet manufacturer Boeing, saying that Qatar had agreed to order up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner in American manufacturing and 777x in an agreement of $ 96 billion.

“This is a record tour. There has never been a tour that will increase – it could be a total of $ 3.5 to 4 dollars just in four or five days,” Trump told Qatar.

The White House said on Wednesday that the president had won $ 1,2 dollars in Qatar economic commitments, but described the announcement, saying that transactions totaled more than $ 240 billion, including Boeing's order.

Saudi Arabia has promised $ 600 billion in investment, including a record of $ 142 billion in arms sales.

