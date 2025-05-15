Imran Khan accepts the offer of the PM Shehbaz Sharifs for dialogue





The former imprisoned Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, would have agreed to initiate dialogue with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leading the leader coalition, following an offer of conferences extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to news on Thursday (today), Imran Khan authorized the president of PTI, lawyer Gohar Khan, to represent the party in talks. Gohar met Khan in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi on Monday.

However, Imran Khan stressed that discussions should take place in media attention to allow more productive and significant results.

Citing PTI's initiates, the news reported that the party would now officially approach the government to dialogue, saying that previous negotiations have failed in media control. The PTI is therefore now pressure for a quieter and more targeted strategy.

The news, citing sources within PTI, also revealed that Imran Khan wanted negotiations to have the support of the military establishment. A source added that Khan is even open to meeting a representative of the establishment to help advance the process.

Lawyer Gohar confirmed to the news that he had brought the offer of the PM Shehbaz Sharif to Imran Khan. However, he refused to share the details of their discussion or the direction Khan had taken. “I cannot disclose what has been discussed between us,” said the president of the PTI.

This positive development followed the recent speech of the PM Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly, where he invited PTI to join a national dialogue. While Barrister Gohar welcomed the proposal at the time, the holiday circles clearly indicated that no progress could be made without the explicit consent of Khan.

