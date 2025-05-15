Trump says he has a little problem with Tim Cook





New York CNN –

President Donald Trump is not satisfied with the CEO of Apple, Tim Cooks, plans to make iPhones for the United States in newly built factories in India.

I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday, Trump told Qatar on Thursday. I said to him, Tim, you're my friend. I treated you very well. You come with $ 500 billion. But now I hear that you are building throughout India. I don't want you to build in India.

Trump has received historical prices on practically all the goods that arrive in the United States to stimulate national manufacturing, improve the balance of exchanges and generate income to pay for his expected tax drop, among other objectives.

Although some companies, including Apple, announced its intention to increase production in the United States to avoid high prices, factories take years to build and the American workforce remains expensive. American companies cannot simply return a switch and start doing everything in the United States.

Trump said Apple could build in India to take care of India and said Apple increased production in the United States. (Apple did not immediately respond to comment.)

His comments follow the potatoes to move the production of iphones sold in the United States of China to India so that Apple can avoid paying higher prices. The company said the prices could add $ 900 million to its costs this quarter.

Cook said in an appeal with analysts earlier this month he expected the majority of iPhones sold in the United States will have India as a country of origin.

Apple worked to move an iPhone production in India for years, by building new factories in the country and hiring staff. The company does not have the capacity to produce iPhones in the United States and, given the complexity of its supply chain, will probably not build its most popular product in America anytime.

Although the Trump administration is impatient to ensure that Apple brings the production of iPhone here, it is an ambition which, according to analysts, is almost impossible to achieve due to high costs.

The price of an iPhone could triple at $ 3,500 if they were manufactured here, according to Dan Ives, World Technological Research Manager at Wedbush Securities,

Apple had previously announced in February a plan of $ 500 billion on the expansion of American facilities in the next four years that would create 20,000 jobs.

The investment is based on previous apples to extend its supply chain outside of China in recent years, in part in response to production problems in the country during the pandemic. These investments include growing production for Mac Pro computers in Texas.

