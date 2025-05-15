The plans of the NRI based in the United Kingdom return to India to continue a writer career, the Internet questions the move – World News





The announcement of British governments of stricter immigration rules has aroused anxiety and introspection among foreign workers, in particular Indians, many of whom have moved to the United Kingdom in the pursuit of better education and employment opportunities. In a major policy change, Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared the end of what he called a sordid chapter and a failed experience in open borders, while the United Kingdom tightens its visa regime. Among the new measures, there is a return to the more strict qualification criteria for the visas of skilled workers. Under the revised policy, most workers abroad will now need a diploma level qualification (RQF6), canceling the relaxation of the Boris Johnson era which enabled equivalent level A candidates (RQF3). While certain sectors confronted with shortages of acute labor can still benefit from a reduction in qualification thresholds on a temporary basis, the overall message is clear: entry into the British labor market becomes much more restrictive. In this context, a publication on the social networks of an Indian national based in the United Kingdom has become viral. He is currently employed as a teaching assistant, has shared his internal conflict on staying in the United Kingdom or returning to India to pursue a more fulfilling career in writing and marketing. The message says that I am in a little dilemma and I could really use external perspectives. My passion is writing and I love working in marketing or writing. The problem is that I have not yet been able to enter this area, and the labor market is really hard with the new visa salary thresholds making the sponsorships almost impossible. He also revealed his intention to return to India in six months to get married, weighing the financial advantage of staying in the Uksaves around 500 per month, the emotional and professional benefits of the home. If I come back, I am finally time and mental space to focus on writing my book, which I want to publish this year, and perhaps start to build an independent portfolio in writing or marketing, the message continued. The prospect of staying outside his partner for visa reasons also complicates the decision. If my wife tries to come to the United Kingdom with a tourist visa, she will not have access to health care or will not be allowed to work, which makes the idea of ​​staying even more difficult. How long you can try before you come back is a difficult question! Internet had a lot of suggestions and advice for the NRI. A user said, what happens after the expiration of your visa in 13 months? If you don't get a job that sponsors, will you get back back? Having your GF / Woman spend only makes sense if you have a work visa. Otherwise, it can only stay at a time and cannot work. Unless you can find a job, the sponsors are more logical to go back. How long you can try before you come back is a difficult question! Another added, AI can do your dream work in a few years, and you plan to take this as a career. Meanwhile, noted a surfer, my passion is writing and I love working in marketing or writing. Writing is however a horrible career. As a former CMO, I advise people not to choose such professions. More formal PMM style work is a much better thing to do.

