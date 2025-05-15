



New Delhi: The Congress demanded a decisive response from the center on Thursday on the latest remarks by American president Donald Trump that he does not want Apple to manufacture products in India, saying that it was aimed at targeting the country's economic growth. The party also asked if there was a link between Trump's last assertion that New Delhi had proposed to delete prices on American products at zero, and the stop of Operation Sindoor. Will the Prime Minister break his silence and condemn this blatant insult? First, Trump questioned Indias Sovereigntychaming, we agreed with a cease-fire in exchange for trade. Now it targets our economic growth and our investments. It is not only rhetoric; It is a direct challenge for India's autonomy and global position. The Modi government must respond decisively … ”The congress posted on X.

Show the full article







Chandigarh’s deputy and senior congress official Manish Tewari also said Trump’s statements on India offering a zasington tariff agreement needed an explicit government response. The unity of the Kerala of Congress went further, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compromised India's national interest in his fight against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan after having received a call from Trump, who said that his administration had urged India and Pakistan to cease hostilities. The Minister of Commerce is in Washington DC and President Trump made another big announcement of Doha. There is a total Chuppi of our PM. What did he agree and what link between this and the end of the Sindoor operation? The Secretary General of Congress (Communication) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X. Speaking during an interaction with business leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar, which he visits, Trump on Thursday said that India had proposed a trade agreement that reduced the prices on American goods zero. Trump also said he didn't want Apple to manufacture products in industrial units in India. The center has not yet answered Trump's latest remarks on prices. The main opposition congress, however, hung on to its remarks which came at a time when the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, heads to the United States to organize commercial negotiations. Notes of the American president, the unity of the congress Kerala suggested that the country had not benefited from the Prime Minister's foreign visits, including in the United States in the last decade. Modi visited the United States exactly 10 times, almost once a year. He hugged Trump, Biden and Trump again … Our foreign policy had no substance-only the optics, made to sell the image of a high self-proclaimed man, alias Vishwaguru, he published. In addition to hugging the world leaders and posing for coils and photos, what real advantages have we seen? Have we received cheaper defense agreements? Do we have major technological transfers? Do we have a higher place in an international elite group? Do we have better prices? The answer is no, said the Kerala congress in another post X. On Wednesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had adopted a resolution expressing its surprise on the end abrupt “to Indias Restaliateory Action against Pakistan, saying that it has left a trace of unanswered questions. The party asked that this center disputes a largely part meeting and a special parliament session to be cleaned on the issue. (Edited by Gitanjali Das) Read also:If there are discussions between India and Pakistan, they will only be on terrorism and Pok, says PM Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/politics/pm-modi-compromised-indias-national-interest-congresss-fresh-salvo-after-trumps-0-tariff-claim/2627015/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos